American Family Care Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Nation’s Leading Provider of Urgent Care Appoints Dan Olivier as CFO and Expands Financial Leadership to Support Rapid Growth

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, AL – American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care with nearly 400 walk-in clinics across the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Olivier as Chief Financial Officer. Olivier joins AFC with more than two decades of financial leadership experience in a variety of industries including healthcare, consumer services, and manufacturing industries.

“Dan joins AFC with a long history of overseeing financial planning, operations, and profitability strategies of fast-growing companies,” explains Jeremy Morgan, CEO of American Family Care. “Dan’s experience in all aspects of financial leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening AFC’s business model to support its ongoing growth, profitability, and franchise partners in our communities across the United States.

Most recently, Olivier served as Chief Financial Officer of Ideal Image, North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, with more than 800 physicians and medical professionals across the U.S., and prior to that was Vice President of Corporate Controller at Smile Direct Club, a leading provider of affordable and effective orthodontic care. Olivier earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Business Administration from Purdue University.

“It is a privilege to join American Family Care, the only urgent care franchise in the nation, as Chief Financial Officer,” Olivier says. “I am eager to contribute to the continued success of this outstanding organization and to help elevate its mission of delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare. Together, we will build on a strong legacy and drive strategic growth to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”

In addition to Olivier’s appointment, AFC has expanded its financial leadership team to help drive the next stage of growth. Those hires include:

Austin Forbrick , Senior Vice President of Revenue: With over a decade of experience in driving healthcare revenue operations, Forbrick most recently led global revenue cycle operations with Parallon/HCA Healthcare.

, Senior Vice President of Revenue: With over a decade of experience in driving healthcare revenue operations, Forbrick most recently led global revenue cycle operations with Parallon/HCA Healthcare. Ian Fitzgerald . Head of Procurement: Fitzgerald joins AFC from VillageMD, where he built and led the procurement and supply chain function, overseeing over $1 billion in spending. He brings expertise in sourcing, vendor management, and scaling healthcare operations across multi-site systems.

. Head of Procurement: Fitzgerald joins AFC from VillageMD, where he built and led the procurement and supply chain function, overseeing over $1 billion in spending. He brings expertise in sourcing, vendor management, and scaling healthcare operations across multi-site systems. Walker Vaughn , Controller: Like Olivier, Vaughn comes from Ideal Image and previously worked at EY. He brings strong operational and technical accounting skills, including several years working in private equity portfolio companies.

, Controller: Like Olivier, Vaughn comes from Ideal Image and previously worked at EY. He brings strong operational and technical accounting skills, including several years working in private equity portfolio companies. Ben Elasy, Revenue Operations Associate: Elasy joins AFC from Align Capital Partners, with a prior role at Clearsight Advisors in investment banking. His background in financial analysis, private equity,

and transaction execution experience supporting growth and operational initiatives will benefit AFC’s accelerated growth plans.

Together, this expanded leadership team reflects AFC’s commitment to supporting its franchise network and streamlining operations. Their expertise will help drive strategic growth and strengthen AFC’s role as a trusted leader in providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality urgent care nationwide.

About American Family Care

Founded in 1982, American Family Care (AFC) pioneered the concept of convenient and eﬀective urgent care services, delivered through a nationwide network of nearly 400 walk-in clinics. Today, AFC is the nation's largest provider of urgent care, generating more than $1 billion in system-wide sales annually, with 3,500 highly trained healthcare professionals treating over 4 million patients each year. AFC continues to be a leader in accessible healthcare, providing treatments for ﬂu, allergies, and everyday injuries, along with a comprehensive range of lab tests, x-rays, and occupational medicine services. Ranked #47 on the Entrepreneur® Franchise 500, AFC is one of the most admired brands in urgent care and franchising. For more information, visit americanfamilycare.com.

