Batteries Plus Concludes PlusCon with EmPOWERing Celebration of Plus Games Winners

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // HARTLAND, Wis. – In an innovative twist on a traditional franchising convention, Batteries Plus reimagined this year’s gathering, creating PlusCon, featuring collaborative sessions, insightful speakers, and the culmination of its inaugural Plus Games. The Plus Games were designed as a year-long initiative to boost franchisee engagement in training and sales goals through friendly competition, ultimately driving store performance and team expertise.

Redefining a Convention

While many franchisors host their own version of an annual franchising convention to spark a renewed inspiration amongst their owners, PlusCon took a unique approach with the creation of the Plus Games building up excitement and encouraging franchisee engagement well before the event.

“We knew we had to break the mold of a typical franchise convention and spark some new excitement within our system, so we sought out an opportunity to shake things up and give our owners something different to look forward to attending,” said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. “The result was franchisee and store engagement even beyond anything we expected. We’re proud of our owners for their dedication to this new competition and we’re incredibly grateful to all our corporate team for helping bring our vision to life.”

PlusCon additionally encouraged franchisee connection and collaboration through an energized general session and breakout sessions offering valuable insights on strategies to achieve success. During PlusCon, Batteries Plus executives also announced the launch of a new branding campaign, Experts In Charge, aiming to celebrate the expansive expertise store owners and associates offer to consumers and businesses seeking power solutions.

Plus Games Finale: The Final Four

Since launching in November, the Plus Games all came to a head during the brand’s PlusCon in Las Vegas as the Final Four store owners battled it out to the finish. In the end, Frank Meier and his team at the Batteries Plus store in Glen Ellyn, Illinois were crowned the winners of the first-ever Plus Games, outplaying other franchise stores throughout the competition. Close behind and finishing in second was Richard and Kelli Epps and their store associates in Largo/Spring Hill, Florida.

“We had a vision to redefine what you could achieve with a franchise convention, and we knocked it out of the park,” said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer for Batteries Plus. “The Plus Games lit a fire across our system, and the resulting sales lift we witnessed across our top-performing stores is a testament to what’s possible with a motivated, aligned, and focused franchise system.”

