Batteries Plus Franchise Opportunity

Take the reins of your financial future by partnering with a company that's been consistently recognized as one of America's best franchises by Forbes® magazine, Franchise Times® and Entrepreneur®. Batteries Plus is the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone/tablet repair franchise with a nationwide network of over 700 stores. As a franchise owner, you'll enjoy the freedom and flexibility of being your own boss, along with the security of operating an essential, needs-based business backed by our network of world class support. Why Franchise with Batteries Plus? Multi-Billion Dollar Markets: As a store owner, you'll be a part of the $110 billion/year batteries industry, the $415 billion/year car accessories industry, the $118.3 billion/year light bulb industry, the $3.9 billion/year cell phone repair industry and the $4.82 billion/year key fob replacement business. Best of all, most of these markets continue to grow with the continued proliferation of cell phones and the ever-increasing need for portable power.

Customers come to our stores searching for solutions to very specific problems. Your expert training and impressive product inventory make you ideally suited to provide them with answers. Business Accounts: An enormous range of industries rely on the types of products and services we offer, including schools, medical facilities, manufacturing facilities, commercial contractors and more. About 30% of the company's systemwide revenue comes from these commercial accounts. As a franchise owner, you'll have access to an exhaustive inventory of industrial battery and lighting products, making you the preferred choice to fill their needs.

An enormous range of industries rely on the types of products and services we offer, including schools, medical facilities, manufacturing facilities, commercial contractors and more. About 30% of the company's systemwide revenue comes from these commercial accounts. As a franchise owner, you'll have access to an exhaustive inventory of industrial battery and lighting products, making you the preferred choice to fill their needs. National Accounts: Our corporate team negotiates contracts with national accounts in order to drive revenue to our franchisees. This not only provides income, it also helps you search for commercial clients within your community. From your first day, you will have the credibility of being a vendor of choice for several national brands.

eCommerce: Batteriesplus.com links directly directly into your POS and store inventory to let customers know which items are available for immediate pickup and supply a delivery date for items that need to be shipped. If something is not available at your store, we will ship the item from our warehouse directly to your location. The revenue for these online transactions are credited to your store.