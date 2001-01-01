Batteries Plus Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$150,000
|Net Worth:
|$350,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$15,000 - $44,500
|Total Investment:
|$221,813 - $423,831
|Royalty Fee:
|5% of Net Revenues - Paid Monthly
Available Markets:
Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Take the reins of your financial future by partnering with a company that's been consistently recognized as one of America's best franchises by Forbes® magazine, Franchise Times® and Entrepreneur®.
Batteries Plus is the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone/tablet repair franchise with a nationwide network of over 700 stores. As a franchise owner, you'll enjoy the freedom and flexibility of being your own boss, along with the security of operating an essential, needs-based business backed by our network of world class support.
Why Franchise with Batteries Plus?
An Ever-Evolving Brand
Over the past 30 years, our brand has continued to evolve to meet the needs of a changing retail market. In that time, we've expanded our selection of products and services considerably to include professional tablet and cell phone repair service, key fob programming/replacement along with our most recent addition, smart home innovation.
Your store will provide these services to your customers, along with additional offerings like car battery replacement, battery testing, battery pack rebuilding and spare key cutting. Plus, you'll have the ability to grow your business even further through business to business sales with other commercial entities.
Multiple Revenue Streams
One of your greatest assets as a Batteries Plus owner is the ability to profit from a variety of different revenue streams.
Contact us below to learn more about our franchise experience and whether Batteries Plus is the right fit for your future.
