Jonesboro Tommy’s Express Offering Free Car Washes

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy's Express welcomes the community to the opening of its newest location in Jonesboro, Arkansas, located at 3528 Southern Creek Lane. Guests can stop by for a free wash beginning Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 15.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations are thoughtfully designed from the ground up with sustainability and customer experience at the forefront. Constructed using recycled materials and featuring signature floor-to-ceiling windows and a transparent roof, each site offers a bright, modern environment that transforms a routine wash into an inviting, enjoyable experience. This state-of-the-art facility offers a full suite of premium amenities, including complimentary floor mat washers and high-powered vacuum stations to ensure every part of your vehicle is spotless.

Guests may also enroll in the TommyClub Unlimited Wash Membership, offering ultimate convenience and value. With advanced license plate recognition technology, members enjoy automatic entry and access to four customizable wash packages designed to meet a variety of needs and budgets.

