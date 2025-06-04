Port of Subs Inks 40-Unit Deal Across Denver & the Dallas-Fort Worth Regions

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX & DENVER, CO – Port of Subs® inks regional development agreement for 40 new locations across the Denver and Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan areas. The expansion is being led by seasoned entrepreneurs Jagpal Pandher and Kunal Suri.

Together, Jagpal and Kunal—along with their experienced team—will oversee the development and operations across both Colorado and Texas. Pandher brings over 15 years of success operating multi-unit 7-Eleven franchises, while Suri brings expertise as a former enterprise product strategist and franchise development leader. With deep backgrounds in franchising, technology, and business strategy, the team plans to open 20 units in each region, with initial locations expected to launch within the year.

Supporting the venture are Harpreet Kaur and Puneet Suri, accomplished professionals with backgrounds in franchise operations and financial services. Their focus will be on supporting franchisees with a hands-on, service-oriented approach. Collectively, the team has worked with respected brands including McDonald's, Starbucks, 7-Eleven and Target, with a focus on operational discipline and community-driven growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jagpal, Kunal, and their exceptional team to the Port of Subs franchise family,” said Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “Their proven leadership and business experience make them the perfect partners.”

SOURCE Port of Subs®

