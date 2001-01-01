Port of Subs® Franchise Opportunity

Customers have been enjoying the great taste of Port of Subs for over 50 years. The unique taste of our sandwiches comes from freshly sliced, top quality meats and cheeses, freshly baked breads, and zesty dressings and spices. We also offer Signature Hot Subs, Specialty Wraps, Fresh Salads, Breakfast Favorites, Fresh Baked Dessert, and an extensive line of Catering options. Port of Subs is an established brand repeatedly featured in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, providing a trusted and reputable foundation. With our proven, effective, and efficient operating system, you'll have the edge necessary to create a thriving business!

Restaurant Ownership Never Tasted So Good

Port of Subs has been slicing fresh made-to-order sandwiches, using top-quality ingredients, since 1972 and recently caught the attention of Dave Linger, Founder of Re/Max. Recognizing the rich legacy, values, and rock-solid business model, he and his team are bringing their franchise expertise to fuel accelerated growth of the brand. They've identified over 40 key markets for development and are actively seeking partners to join them in bringing the "your neighborhood sandwich shop" experience to communities nationwide. Boasting over 50 years of operational excellence, you'll be partnering with an established brand that is committed to supporting your business goals!

Our Recipe for Success:

Operations Advantage

Proprietary Restaurant Management Technology

State-of-the-Art Virtual Training Platform

Omni-Channel Ordering

Web-Based Tools to Control Costs & Maximize Profits

Simply Managed Marketing Tools

Our unique Regional Developer program allows you to secure a territory, open a flagship location, then meet your development schedule with independent franchised locations in your territory. You’ll be compensated for each unit opened and for providing ongoing support. Join the exclusive 20 Club and secure your spot among the first twenty Port of Subs Regional Developers to receive special incentives and discounts to support your growth!