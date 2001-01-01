 Port of Subs® Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Port of Subs® Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $80,000
Net Worth: $250,000
Franchise Fee: $25,000
Total Investment: $328,000 - $543,225
Royalty Fee: 6% of gross sales
Advertising Fee: 1% of gross sales

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Customers have been enjoying the great taste of Port of Subs for over 50 years. The unique taste of our sandwiches comes from freshly sliced, top quality meats and cheeses, freshly baked breads, and zesty dressings and spices. We also offer Signature Hot Subs, Specialty Wraps, Fresh Salads, Breakfast Favorites, Fresh Baked Dessert, and an extensive line of Catering options. Port of Subs is an established brand repeatedly featured in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, providing a trusted and reputable foundation. With our proven, effective, and efficient operating system, you'll have the edge necessary to create a thriving business!

Restaurant Ownership Never Tasted So Good

Port of Subs Franchise OpportunityPort of Subs has been slicing fresh made-to-order sandwiches, using top-quality ingredients, since 1972 and recently caught the attention of Dave Linger, Founder of Re/Max. Recognizing the rich legacy, values, and rock-solid business model, he and his team are bringing their franchise expertise to fuel accelerated growth of the brand. They've identified over 40 key markets for development and are actively seeking partners to join them in bringing the "your neighborhood sandwich shop" experience to communities nationwide. Boasting over 50 years of operational excellence, you'll be partnering with an established brand that is committed to supporting your business goals!

Our Recipe for Success:

  • Operations Advantage
  • Proprietary Restaurant Management Technology
  • State-of-the-Art Virtual Training Platform
  • Omni-Channel Ordering
  • Web-Based Tools to Control Costs & Maximize Profits
  • Simply Managed Marketing Tools

Our unique Regional Developer program allows you to secure a territory, open a flagship location, then meet your development schedule with independent franchised locations in your territory. You’ll be compensated for each unit opened and for providing ongoing support. Join the exclusive 20 Club and secure your spot among the first twenty Port of Subs Regional Developers to receive special incentives and discounts to support your growth!

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Port of Subs®? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Port of Subs® so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


﻿
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters