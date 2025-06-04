Tommy’s Express Breaks Ground in Plover

June 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express has broken ground on its first location in Plover, Wisconsin. Located at 1840 Plover Road, across the street from Menards, this location should be open to the public in early 2026.

The new facility will feature the signature Tommy’s Express building design, enhanced by exclusive, state-of-the-art car wash technology. Oversized bay windows will offer a view into the wash system as it operates, guiding vehicles along a dual belt conveyor that accommodates a wider variety of vehicles than traditional car wash conveyors. The service includes soft cloth brushes, tire shine, hot wax, and a powerful underbody flush, with total wash time from entrance to exit averaging only 2-3 minutes. Additionally, self-serve interior vacuum stations and mat washers will be available for customers to use on-site.

Customers can utilize a mobile app to purchase and manage their monthly Unlimited Club Memberships, which grant automatic access to the wash via exclusive member lanes equipped with high-definition license plate readers. The monthly membership fee varies depending on the chosen service level and offers on-demand access to all Tommy’s Express locations.

SOURCE Tommy’s Express

###

