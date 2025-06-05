Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Taps BAM Connection to Brew Bold Creative

The Premium Coffee Franchise Partners with BAM as AOR to Stir Up Bold Storytelling and Brand Awareness

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Brooklyn-based, The BAM Connection has officially been awarded AOR for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise celebrated for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connection, adventurous spirit, and vibrant café experience. BAM will be responsible for strategy, campaign development, the full-suite of social, as well digital, e-comm, and in-store.

“A brand named ‘Bad Ass’. How cool is that?” said Rob Baiocco, CCO of The BAM. “We’re ready to help people fuel their inner Bad Ass with our coffee.”

The BAM Connection won the Bad Ass Coffee assignment without any competition or bidding process, based solely on the agency’s long history of brand-building success and ongoing relationship with Iain Douglas, Chief Brand Officer for Bad Ass. “I’ve worked with BAM numerous times in the past,” he said. “I keep going back because they keep delivering. We are going to do some great things together on this brand.”

Bad Ass Coffee currently has 38 café locations across America with another 19 slated to open in 2025. “What a great opportunity to take a brand forward to the next level,” added Maureen Maldari, CEO of The BAM. “It’s Bad Ass time!”

The BAM Connection is an advertising and content creation company founded in 2013 and based in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. Bad Ass Coffee sources its premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Kauai, and Maui. Beyond Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee offers a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, visit badasscoffee.com. For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffee with the world. With nearly 40 locations in the U.S. and 100+ additional locations in development, the brand serves a wide variety of drinks, food, and merchandise while staying true to its roots in Hawaiian culture. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and follow on social media @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

###

Media Contact:

Bianca Thiros

847.945.1300 ext. 288

[email protected]

