Bar Louie Kicks Off Summer with the Ultimate Celebration Duo: Gift More, Host Better

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – This summer, Bar Louie is making it easier than ever to celebrate every moment, with two limited time offers built to bring the fun and the flavor. Whether guests are looking to treat someone special or host the perfect gathering, Bar Louie delivers with a duo of promotions designed for effortless summer enjoyment.

Give a Gift, Get a Bonus!

From June 1 through June 30, guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 Bonus Card to enjoy themselves. The more you give, the more you get — with $10 earned for every $50 spent. Available for purchase both in-store at participating locations and online. Bonus Cards are valid from July 1 through September 30, 2025, perfect for turning today’s gifts into tomorrow’s plans.

Summer BBQ Ready, No Grill Required

For those bringing people together this season, the new Summer Bash Bundle takes the stress out of party planning. Available through July 31, this $200 catering package serves up to 15 guests with shareable Bar Louie favorites: Pretzel Bites, Wings, two orders of Burger Sliders, and a gallon of Lemonade or Tea. Whether it’s a Fourth of July weekend, a team celebration, or just a long summer day, this bundle is built to satisfy with no grill cleanup required.

“These seasonal offers are about celebrating the everyday moments that make summer special,” said Brian Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Bar Louie. “Whether our guests are giving the gift of a great night out or gathering with friends over their favorite shareables, we’re proud to be a part of how they connect, celebrate, and enjoy the season.”

Guests can visit their local Bar Louie or go online to take advantage of these limited time offers.

SOURCE Bar Louie

###

