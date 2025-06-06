Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Debuts New “Sip of Paradise” Beverage Lineup for Summer

The bold, unapologetic, coffee franchise unleashes a wave of limited-time drinks to supercharge summer

The LTOs include the Mai Tai Latte, Mai Tai Kick, Laki Lemonade and Breakthrough Flavored Coffee, Jack’s Mai Tai

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Summer is heating up, and so is the drink game at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. Famous for serving up premium Hawaiian coffee with the spirit of Hawaii and a badass kick, this bold and unapologetic coffee franchise is unleashing a new wave of limited-time drinks built to supercharge your summer and transport you to paradise. 100% chill. 100% badass.

Available from June 3 through August 4 at participating U.S. locations while supplies last, the new “Sip of Paradise” lineup includes:

Mai Tai Latte : Your latte just got an island upgrade. Orange flavor meets espresso, topped with a silky layer of yuzu pineapple Cold Lava for a tropical finish that hits different. (Starting at $6.25)

: Your latte just got an island upgrade. Orange flavor meets espresso, topped with a silky layer of yuzu pineapple Cold Lava for a tropical finish that hits different. (Starting at $6.25) Mai Tai Kick : The signature Koffee Kooler, coffee blended with vanilla and frozen, takes on new energy with orange flavor and a swirl of Cold Lava. Bold, icy, and built to refresh. (Starting at $7.45)

: The signature Koffee Kooler, coffee blended with vanilla and frozen, takes on new energy with orange flavor and a swirl of Cold Lava. Bold, icy, and built to refresh. (Starting at $7.45) Laki Lemonade: This blended strawberry and classic lemonade mashup was created by one of the badass Baristas from McKinney, TX, as part of a brand-wide recipe contest celebrating the brand’s first franchise convention in Fall 2024. It’s the ultimate summer sip. (Starting at $6.35)

To celebrate the Sip of Paradise launch, ‘Ohana Rewards loyalty members will earn bonus Lei (points) and receive a limited-edition sticker (while supplies last) with the purchase of any LTO beverage on June 3. Guests who download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards will also enjoy an exclusive welcome offer: 89 Lei and $5 off after their first purchase.

Jack’s Mai Tai

Launched this month, the brand is also introducing a brand-new Island Flavor of the Month: Jack’s Mai Tai. Launched this month, the brand also introduces a brand-new Island Flavor of the Month: Jack’s Mai Tai. Inspired by the legendary cocktail and crafted by Bad Ass Coffee’s beloved mascot Jack, this drip coffee blend brings bold notes of citrus, rum, and pineapple to your morning cup.

Available for a limited time in-store and online, Jack’s Mai Tai is also offered at 20% off for ‘Ohana Rewards members purchasing in-store. Each bag includes a limited-edition sticker, perfect for collectors and superfans alike.

“These new offerings capture the heart of our brand—bold, creative, and rooted in the flavors of Hawaii,” said Ivy Hanks, Director of Marketing at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Whether enjoyed in our stores or at home, these flavors deliver the sun, fun, and spirit of summer in every sip. That’s what makes Bad Ass Coffee... badass.”

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download our mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai’i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees “with a kick” from the Hawaiian Islands through nearly 40 U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

