Capriotti’s Turns 49 and the Party Lasts All Month Long with Exclusive Deals, Giveaways, and More

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS – Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) is turning 49 and kicking off a monthlong birthday bash filled with exclusive offers, giveaways, and new reasons to become a loyal Capriotti’s Rewards Member. This June, the brand is giving fans a tasty way to celebrate with crave-worthy deals, surprise rewards, and a massive giveaway – all as a thank you to the loyal customers who’ve made nearly five decades possible.

This monthlong celebration, exclusive to Capriotti’s Rewards members, includes a one-day $4.90 sub deal, a chance to win free sandwiches for a year, and bonus rewards just for spreading the love.

Capriotti’s Birthday Month Highlights include:

$4.90 Small Subs (One Day Only)*: On Friday, June 13, Capriotti’s Rewards members can enjoy a small sub for just $4.90 at Capriotti’s locations.

49 Prizes, 1 Big Contest**: Fans can enter now through June 30 by texting “BDAY” to 50402 to win:

Free Subs for a year (9 winners) Free Bacon Add-Ons for a year (15 winners) Free Pepsi® drinks for a year (25 Winners)

Referral Bonus Boost: Rewards Members can earn 50 Bonus Points each time they refer a friend who makes their first purchase – that's halfway to a $10 reward!

“This monthlong birthday bash is more than just a milestone. It’s a moment to thank the guests who’ve grown with us, craved with us, and keep coming back for extraordinary subs,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “For 49 years, we’ve stayed focused on one thing: making sandwiches people can’t stop talking about. This month, we’re bringing that same energy into celebrating and rewarding the fans who have helped us get here.”

"At Capriotti’s, loyalty means more than a program – it’s about showing up for the people who show up for us,” said Kim Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at Capriotti’s. “This month, we’re celebrating 49 years of being your trusted local sandwich shop by rewarding our guests with surprises, incredible prizes, and of course, extraordinary subs. From our $4.90 birthday offer to exclusive giveaways, it’s our way of saying thank you for being part of the Capriotti’s family.”

*$4.90 deal excludes all wagyu subs. Additional charges apply in Hawaii. See app for full details.

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.