Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $450,000
Franchise Fee: $30,000 - $40,000

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Uncompromising Standards Of Quality And Service

Why do "CAPAddicts" crave Capriotti's? We've stayed true to our roots. Since 1976 when our founders created a sandwich for "real turkey lovers," we have been roasting whole turkeys in-house every night. This commitment to quality continues to set us apart from the competition. People love our fresh roasted turkey, quality meats and unique recipes.

But, it's not just about the great food. We also create an extraordinary business opportunity for our franchisees using our proven business approach, best-in-class support and leading edge innovation. Our franchisees earn exceptional returns.

Nobody Creates A Better Sandwich
or a Better Franchise Opportunity Than We Do

We know in order to stay the best, you have to continue to earn that title. We do. We are committed to providing uncompromising levels of quality and service for our customers and our franchise partners. Together we'll continue to be successful through award-winning food and customer service, sharing the same passion - one sandwich at a time.

  • Capriotti's Franchise OpportunityOver 40 years experience building the greatest sandwich brand around
  • $1,186,869* Top 25% AUV
  • The "Bobbie" voted "Greatest Sandwich In America"
  • More than 120 company-owned and franchise locations in 25 states
  • Fresh whole Butterball™ turkeys roasted in-house every day
  • Remarkable return on investment

Extraordinary Food and an Extraordinary Opportunity
for Those Unwilling to Settle

