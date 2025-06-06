Doner Shack Signs Franchise Deal to Launch in New Jersey

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // // Doner Shack, the quick service brand redefining the Mediterranean food experience for the U.S. market, has awarded a new franchise agreement that will bring the concept to New Jersey for the first time. The agreement continues the brand’s rapid expansion and follows recent multi-unit signings in Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Tallahassee.

Entrepreneur Tony Umit Kellegoz, a longtime admirer of the Doner Shack concept, will lead the brand’s entry into the Garden State. With a professional background that spans retail and home building materials, Mr. Kellegoz is now turning his focus to the restaurant industry by bringing a concept close to his roots to an American audience.

Having grown up in Turkey and lived in Berlin, I know what makes a great doner,” said Kellegoz. “When I moved to the U.S., I noticed a real gap in the market. There was nothing quite like what I experienced back home. I initially considered opening my own kebab concept, but after reading about Doner Shack and following the brand closely for six months, I knew this was the one. I’ve tried over 100 Doner spots in the U.S., and nothing compares to Doner Shack. It was a must for me.”

Jason Steele, CEO and Founder of Steele Advisory Group, which oversees Doner Shack’s growth in North and South America as well as Europe, said Kellegoz’s background and commitment make him a strong partner for the brand.

“Tony has a deep understanding of the cuisine and a genuine enthusiasm for what we are building,” said Steele. “He is a great fit for our expansion strategy and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Doner Shack and look forward to his success in New Jersey”.

The new agreement sets the stage for Doner Shack’s broader growth in the Northeast and adds to Doner Shack’s growing franchise footprint. Steele said, “There is a clear demand for a high-quality Mediterranean QSR concept across the U.S., and we are actively reviewing applications for additional territories in new regions.”

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.donershack.com/franchise.

SOURCE Doner Shack

