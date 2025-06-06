Hounds Town USA Set to Open Millersville Location

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // MILLERSVILLE, Md.—Tails are wagging throughout Millersville as Hounds Town USA prepares to open the doors to Maryland on June 7. The daycare and boarding concept will bring exceptional pet care services throughout Millersville and the surrounding Anne Arundel County communities.

The Millersville location will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur Jordan Stevens. A former student-athlete at the University of Florida, Jordan began her professional journey in live event production before helping launch a plastic surgery practice as one of its founding members. With a deep love for animals and a career rooted in service, entrepreneurship, and hands-on care, she saw Hounds Town as an opportunity to combine her passions and bring a people-first pet care experience to her community.

“Dogs have always held a special place in my heart, and I knew I wanted to create a space where both dogs and their humans feel cared for and supported,” said Stevens. “The moment I learned about Hounds Town, I knew it was the kind of business I wanted to bring to my community. We’re not just opening a doggy daycare, we’re building trust, connection, and joy for pets and their owners.”

Her experience as a volunteer and foster with the Alachua Humane Society deepened her commitment to animal care, while her drive to work for herself and build a positive culture for employees shaped her entrepreneurial path. She’ll be leading the day-to-day operations and community engagement herself, with support from her father, Dale Stevens, a longtime business owner.

“Jordan’s background in service, her entrepreneurial spirit, and her genuine love for animals embody everything we look for in franchise partners,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town. “With her leadership, strong local ties, and commitment to building a business rooted in connection and care, we’re confident the Millersville location will become a trusted resource for pet owners in the area. Each new opening like this brings us one step closer to our 10-year goal: giving every dog in America access to Hounds Town’s pet care experience.”

Hounds Town services include interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services. Supervised by a well-trained staff, dogs are able to play all-day, providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization— guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Hounds Town has a no-breed discrimination policy, making it easier for all pet owners to find reliable care.

SOURCE Hounds Town USA



