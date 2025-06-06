The Goddard School is Coming to Utah

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // RIVERTON, Utah – The Goddard School®, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education franchise, is set to open its first location in Riverton and the state of Utah in spring 2026, bringing the inquiry-based learning experience to area families. The Goddard School of Riverton is the fourth location for seasoned Goddard franchisees Bob, Lori, Madison, Tyler, Jake and Jocelyn Santo, who also own The Goddard School of Pittsburgh (Upper Saint Clair), The Goddard School of Peters Township (Venetia) and The Goddard School of Wexford in western Pennsylvania.

Located at 12653 South 3600 West, this over 12,000 square-foot early childhood education center will feature 10 classrooms to provide care for and educate approximately 160 students from six weeks to six years old. Additionally, the school will add 25 teaching jobs to the community.

“We are honored to bring The Goddard School experience to Utah and excited to provide an environment where our students will feel safe, supported and inspired to thrive in school and in life,” said Bob Santo. “We’re proud to become part of the Riverton community and look forward to supporting local families with high-quality early childhood education.”

The Goddard School of Riverton marks the brand’s entry into the Utah market— a significant milestone in its continued national expansion—and signals the beginning of a broader, strategic growth plan to bring The Goddard School’s high-quality early childhood education to families across Utah.

“Bringing The Goddard School to Utah is a proud moment for our entire franchise system,” said Matt Zaia, senior vice president and chief development officer, Goddard Systems, LLC, the manager of The Goddard School franchise system. “We see every new school as an opportunity to make a lasting impact in the lives of children and families, and we’re excited to begin that journey in Utah with The Goddard School of Riverton. This is just the beginning of our efforts to serve communities across the state with the trusted care, inquiry-based learning and developmental support that families nationwide have come to expect from Goddard.”

The new school will feature an indoor gymnasium and an outdoor classroom. Additionally, the school will be equipped with hospital-grade sanitization equipment to ensure a healthy environment.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning features a cutting-edge curriculum developed by a diversely skilled group of educators, researchers, physicians and early childhood experts, as well as built-in assessment of academic and social-emotional progress and family communication via a proprietary app.

Inquiry-based learning, which guides the Wonder of Learning curriculum, is a teaching and learning approach that focuses on the natural curiosity and sense of wonder children bring into the classroom. With teacher-guided inquiry topics, children learn about themselves and the world around them by exploring their interests, investigating concepts and asking questions.

For families interested in learning more about The Goddard School and how to enroll in the

new Riverton location, visit GoddardSchool.com or call 801-435-3905.

ABOUT The Goddard School®

Learning for fun. Learning for life. ® For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life. The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning ® , embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning. The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

