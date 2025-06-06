Vitality Bowls Honored on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers & Shakers” List

June 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // DANVILLE, Calif. – Vitality Bowls has been named to Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The list recognizes 75 restaurant brands and 25 trailblazing executives who are shaping the future of the fast-casual segment through innovation, growth, and leadership.

“Being recognized on the Movers & Shakers list reflects the incredible work of our team and the passion that drives everything we do at Vitality Bowls,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “From day one, our mission has been to bring nutritious, allergy-friendly superfoods to communities across the country without compromising on taste or quality. We’re proud redefine what healthy fast-casual dining can look like—handcrafting each item with real, nutritious ingredients and no fillers.”

The 2025 honorees were celebrated at Fast Casual’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers Awards Gala, held in Chicago. Each year, brands apply for consideration through an editorial nomination process, which includes insights on brand performance, innovation, technology, marketing, and community engagement. Finalists are reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

Vitality Bowls, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Danville, California, has a strong focus on healthy eating and food allergy awareness. Last year, the company boosted same-store sales by expanding its line of proprietary juices and launching its virtual brand, Harvest Kitchen, which features a variety of savory meal options.

