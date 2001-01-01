Vitality Bowls Franchise Opportunity

Spread the health.

Join the movement.

Start your success story.

Vitality Bowls is an 750 - 1,500 sq. ft. superfood café focused on delivering high quality Açaí, Acerola, Pitaya and Graviola Bowls, smoothies, juices, salads, grain bowls, toasts, wraps and panini. With a wide range of sweet and savory options filled with nutritious superfoods not found anywhere else, Vitality Bowls menu items can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

In recent years, our footprint has grown significantly. We've consistently opened new Vitality Bowls cafés in markets across the country as more and more entrepreneurs excitedly bring our health movement to their communities.

Vitality Bowls was created out of a strong commitment to bring health and wellness to every community across the country through fresh, high-quality superfoods in an allergy-friendly environment. This philosophy has guided everything we do and we strive to instill the same health-minded values to our employees and customers.

Named one of the top 100 new franchises by Entrepreneur, Vitality Bowls is a leader in the health food restaurant industry.

Vitality Bowls is committed to giving back to our local communities. Our corporate stores donate regularly to the local Food Banks. Most Vitality Bowls locations have long-standing partnerships with schools and local nonprofits.

As a restaurant brand, Vitality Bowls is always working to reduce waste and support sustainable practices. We encourage a commitment to recycling and composting when available. We only source meats from farmers with humane practices and use organic superfoods whenever possible.

Why Franchise?

The demand for our products is immense, and continues to grow by the day. The world is in need of healthier food options that don't compromise taste. Subsequently, our goal is to deliver our delicious superfoods in every market possible. Our belief is that in order to duplicate the success we have experienced with our open Vitality Bowls locations, we need partners who are passionate about living a healthy lifestyle and have aspirations to help improve the health of the people in their communities. We need people who have a direct connection with their stores, neighborhoods and customers. For this reason, the franchise model makes complete sense for us.

For you, the franchise model offers some interesting benefits. As noted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, less than 5% of all franchise outlets fail each year. The franchise industry maintained consistent growth, even through the recession. The 800,000 franchise businesses in the U.S. generate approximately $1.5 trillion in economic output. These achievements of the franchise model are generally achieved via a strong level of support from a corporate office. At Vitality Bowls, we provide support in identifying the right location, helping you construct the perfect café, extensive initial training and then of course, ongoing support to ensure you have every opportunity to succeed.

We'll help you get your name out there.