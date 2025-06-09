Big Whiskey’s Announces Limited Time Summer Menu

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Springfield, MO - Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar is heating up summer dining with the launch of its new limited-time menu, The Sweet Heat Wave. Available now through the end of summer, this innovative collection of dishes and drinks combines tropical sweetness with bold heat for a coastal-inspired experience.

The Sweet Heat Wave menu features several standout items including crispy, golden-fried Corkscrew Calamari served with a refreshing lemon aioli; Caribbean Kick and Sweet Heat Wings reimagined with tropical flavors and bold spices; the Beach Burger topped with a house-made Colada slaw and the restaurant's famous Bourbon Glaze; and Grouper Options available as either crispy fried tacos or a sandwich featuring delicately grilled grouper.

To complement the food offerings, Big Whiskey's is rolling out an exciting summer drink menu, headlined by their signature Bacardi Rum Buckets. Try the Key West Quencher or the Tropic Dragonfruit Drift, just two of five refreshing, tropical creations that perfectly capture the spirit of summer.

“We wanted to bring the beach vibe directly to our guests this summer.” said Austin Herschend, CEO of Big Whiskey’s. “Whether you're chilling with a Rum Bucket or enjoying some fiery bites on our patio, it's all about great food and coastal vibes without sand in your shoes.”

The Sweet Heat Wave menu is now available at participating Big Whiskey's locations.

