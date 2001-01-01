Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar® Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
After researching a number of franchise opportunities we decided to go with Big Whiskey's rather than a more established chain. Why? We believe in the concept, their numbers are solid and the company has the right attitude when it comes to supporting its franchisees. They have proven, professional systems in place and they treat us as part of their family, not just another business deal.
We're very excited to be the first Big Whiskey's franchisee. Some might consider that a scary proposition but we consider it a smart business decision. We took into account their 10 years of operating successful restaurants, the way they've structured the support mechanisms for the franchisees and the dedication of their people. They've become trusted partners in our venture.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$300,000
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WI, WY
Not all franchises are created equal
Big Whiskey's is an elevated and approachable bar and restaurant for the modern family. With a casual, simple approach, Big Whiskey's is the "everytime, anytime" option. With a celebrated bar experience with best-in-class food Big Whiskey's is able to capitalize on brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night day parts, each with its own unique vibe.
Why Invest?
A Foundation Of Success
As a Big Whiskey's restaurant franchise partner you can proudly own a dining destination that features multiple ways to welcome your guests -- and multiple ways to build your bottom line. Best of all, you can do it with confidence, backed by a founding team that is committed to the support of its' franchisees.
We celebrate sports but we're not just a sports bar. We celebrate our excellent bar products, but we're not just a bar. We're one of the most profitable restaurant franchises that does all that with a strong EBITDAR percentage that outperforms many competitors.
We've got your back
How We Will Support Your Franchise
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
