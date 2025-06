Taco John’s Appoints Industry Veteran Jackie Secor to Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Operations Leader Brings Over Two Decades of Experience Across Franchise and Corporate Leadership

Appointment is Set to Drive Operational Excellence and Cross-Functional Alignment as Brand Scales

Bolstered Executive Bench Supports Taco John’s National Growth Strategy and Franchisee-First Focus

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS PARK, MN– Taco John’s®, a leading Mexican quick-service restaurant, appoints longtime restaurant industry leader Jackie Secor as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams and driving strategic initiatives, Secor will play a key role in accelerating the brand’s growth, enhancing franchisee success, and continuing to streamline system-wide operations.

Secor’s impressive resume showcases her proven track record for bringing innovation and collaboration to drive change. Originally starting with Auntie Anne’s as a shift manager, her unique experience of climbing the ranks to become Senior Vice President of Operations and Training at GoTo Foods gives her a keen eye for examining every brand through the eyes of the frontline. As an organized and oriented strategic thinker, Secor aligns strategy with data and analytics to streamline restaurant operations and profitability.

“Operations is in my blood and at the core of who I am,” shared Secor. “My career started on the front line, and that perspective continues to shape how I lead. I believe in structured collaboration, leveraging data, empowering teams, and driving consistency across the system. Taco John’s has such a strong foundation and a clear growth trajectory, and I’m excited to join the world-class team to elevate the brand and support our franchisees in the next phase of success."

In her role, Secor oversees restaurant operations, technology, and training, while collaborating cross-functionally with departments including supply chain, marketing, and development. Her focus will be on operational excellence, performance optimization, and ensuring that franchisees receive the best-in-class support that they deserve. Attributing her success in previous roles to the partnerships she built with franchisees, Secor plans to hone-in on Taco John’s people-first culture to grow AUV for existing franchisees and expand the brand’s footprint to reach new communities.

"Jackie is the kind of leader who brings both strategic discipline and a deep respect for the people who make the business run every day,” said Heather Neary, President and CEO of Taco John’s. “She’s a champion for franchisees, a data-driven decision-maker, and a true operator at heart. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the executive team at such an exciting time in the brand’s evolution.”

This appointment comes at a pivotal time as Taco John’s accelerates its expansion through both single and multi-unit development. Recent initiatives such as the Path to Ownership structure and the brands optimized business model provide a strong foundation for franchisee support and sustainable long-term growth. Drawing on her track record of success through collaborative franchisee relationships, Secor plans to further strengthen Taco John’s “people first” culture. Her focus will center on increasing AUV for existing operators while strategically expanding the brand’s presence into new communities.

For more information about Taco John’s franchise opportunities, please visit https://tacojohnsfranchise.com/ or contact Shannon Iverson at [email protected].

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been delivering bigger. bolder. better. flavors for over 55 years. Today, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 350 restaurants across 22 states, solidifying its place as one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in the U.S. Famous for coining Taco Tuesday in 1989, Taco John’s offers everyday value with its popular menu. Signature items like Potato Olés® showcase the bold, original flavors that help fans Olé The Day. With generous portions and made-to-order dishes crafted from fresh, high-quality ingredients, Taco John’s sets the standard for crave-worthy Mexican fare. Taco John’s continues to be a standout in the industry, highlighted by recent accolades including ranking No. 147 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 “Franchise 500” ranking and the No. 158 on Franchise Times 2024, “Franchise 400” ranking. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

SOURCE Taco John’s®

###

Media Contact:

Sammy OConnell

847-945-1300

[email protected]

