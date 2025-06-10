Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay Announces New Chief Development Officer

June 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Plans for Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay to expand are moving full steam ahead with the brand’s newest appointment of Patrick Cunningham as CDO.

With nearly three decades of experience in the QSR and franchising spaces, Cunningham brings a wealth of expertise to Bobby’s Burgers. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the brand’s franchise development strategy, with a focus on new market expansion and both traditional and non-traditional growth opportunities.

Prior to joining Bobby’s Burgers, Cunningham served as Vice President of U.S. Development at Little Caesars Pizza, where he led nationwide efforts in franchise sales, asset management, design and non-traditional development. His strategic leadership helped position the brand for long-term, sustainable growth.

Earlier in his career, Cunningham held senior leadership roles at Dunkin’ and Inspire Brands, where he was instrumental in expanding the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins footprint across the U.S. and Canada. His ability to deliver on ambitious development goals and execute complex market strategies has made him a respected leader in the franchising world.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Bobby’s Burgers,” said Cunningham. “The brand is backed by a world-class team, a strong operational foundation and a compelling vision for growth. I look forward to helping take this Unbeatable Burger Experience to the next level.”

The addition of Cunningham to the team is a testament to the brand’s commitment to growth. Cunningham’s history of bringing expansion for other national brands made him a perfect fit for the role and highlights the company’s deep investment in supporting franchisees at every stage — from initial interest through grand opening and beyond.

“Patrick’s track record speaks for itself,” said Michael McGill, President of Bobby’s Burgers. “He’s a proven leader with a deep understanding of what it takes to scale a brand successfully, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team at such a pivotal time in our growth.”

SOURCE Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.