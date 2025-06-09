Dunk Into Flavor with Donatos Pizza’s NEW Chicken Dippers

Level Up Your Pizza Night with Crispy Chicken Dippers and Crave-Worthy Sauces

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Columbus, OH – Donatos Pizza, the Columbus-based pizza brand known for its Edge to Edge® pizza toppings, is turning up the flavor this summer with the launch of Chicken Dippers, debuting on June 2nd. These savory boneless chicken breast tenders are perfectly seasoned and ready to dip with seven tasty sauce options, including the classics – ranch, barbecue, mild, hot, and marinara – as well as two bold newcomers: Sweet Chili and Garlic Parmesan.

Inspired by the recent “sauce craze” taking consumers by storm, Chicken Dippers are the latest craveable addition to the Donatos Pizza menu, bringing fans more flavor and variety than ever before. Available in a side (3 pc), full (5 pc), or party (12 pc) size, the Chicken Dippers will also be available for a special introductory price of just $5 on the $5 Pizza Pals menu with the purchase of any large pizza, bringing even more value to the table.

“Chicken Dippers allow us to tap into the growing demand for bold, customizable flavor experiences by capitalizing on the dipping and sauce trends,” said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer of Donatos Pizza. “Chicken Tenders are new to the menu, and ours are premium and delicious. They’re the perfect sidekick to your favorite pizza.”

While Donatos is known for its iconic Edge to Edge® pizza toppings, the brand continues to expand with delicious new options to complement its classics, aligning perfectly with their tagline, “Gotta love more.”

For more information about the Chicken Dippers and to find a Donatos Pizza near you, please visit www.donatos.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

SOURCE Donatos Pizza

Media Contact:

Kennedy Wyles

331.229.7324

[email protected]

