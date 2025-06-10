Goldfish Swim School Brings Premier Learn-to-swim Concept to Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 10, 2025) – Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC franchisee A-Train West Linn LLC, led by Alex Tyler, has signed lease agreements to open three Goldfish Swim Schools throughout Oregon and Washington in the following areas including:

Goldfish Swim School - West Linn located at 2070 8th Ave. West Linn OR, 97068, which opened in February 2025

Goldfish Swim School - Vancouver located at 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Dr #191 Vancouver, WA 98662, which opened in April 2025

Goldfish Swim School - Sherwood located at 21558 SW Langer Farms Pkwy Sherwood, OR 97140, which is slated to open in the fall of 2025

Tyler, a competitive swimmer turned entrepreneur, currently owns and operates three thriving Goldfish Swim School locations in Illinois located in St. Charles, Glen Ellyn and Algonquin. The three new Oregon and Washington State locations are an extension of this experienced operating team.

Each location features a state-of-the-art, shiver-free 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents, and a tropical-themed facility designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both kids and parents alike. With Goldfish Swim School’s unique curriculum and small class sizes, children will develop essential swim skills, build confidence, and have fun in the water.

“As a lifelong swimmer who began competing at age four, I knew from the start that my journey with Goldfish Swim School would grow to make a positive impact on families and communities seeking high quality swim lessons for their kids,” said Goldfish Swim School franchisee Alex Tyler. “Now, as a father to two young daughters, swimming has taken on an even deeper meaning for my wife, Anna, and me. We’re passionate about helping families teach their children how to stay safer in and around water, providing communities with life-saving skills in a fun and flexible way—just as I experienced growing up.”

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school’s number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

“Alex is the ideal franchise owner to lead Goldfish Swim School’s expansion throughout Oregon and Washington. A lifelong swimmer who began competing at age four, he carried his passion through his collegiate years at Northwestern University and into the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Trials,” said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. “We’re confident his new Goldfish Swim Schools will fill a vital need in these communities, and we are excited to see these new locations thrive as he shares his love for swimming and helps create lasting childhood memories in and around the water.”

