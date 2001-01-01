Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC Franchise Opportunity

Join a Franchise That's Making Waves!

Pursue Your Passion for Something More

Family-owned since its inception, Goldfish Swim School is more than a franchise - it's a business that franchisees truly treasure. Goldfish Swim School is more than an investment to its franchisees - it's a tropical, family-friendly environment that teaches kids crucial life-saving and life-changing skills. We know what it takes to help a franchisee thrive in this industry and in the franchisee's community. What we need from you is passion - for kids, for the water, and for the chance to make a difference in the lives of children.

Behind The Business

As a life-long swimmer that achieved national prominence, Jenny McCuiston realized the need for quality swim lessons focused solely on children in a family-friendly environment. She and her husband, Chris, traveled the country and thoroughly researched the learn-to-swim industry before starting a business that would grow to benefit communities nationwide.

At Goldfish Swim School, we recognize the need for quality, fun swim instruction in communities across the United States. We have spent years developing The Science of SwimPlay® to produce successful students, and this proven process translates to success for our franchisees.

Why Us?

Staying Several Strokes Ahead of the Competition

When our franchisees think of Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, they think of more than just a swim school franchisor. We are a team of individuals passionate about changing lives and saving lives through a proven process our learn-to-swim facilities utilize. Through this time-tested curriculum and philosophy that we call The Science of SwimPlay®, we have discovered that children learn best through guided play and in a safe environment. This philosophy has helped us become the premier brand in this recession-resistant industry.

What Sets Us Apart

Goldfish Swim School franchise system uses methods that are tried and true over a period dating back to the opening of Goldfish Swim School-Birmingham in 2006. Combine these time-tested training and franchising processes with our fun, unique culture and dedicated franchisees, and you have a successful business that swims far ahead of the competition. We are proud to be experiencing a 40% year-over-year growth from a location perspective and enrollment growth at our locations as well.

From site selection, to design and construction, to first-class training and support - we provide in a family-friendly environment, it's easy to see why we have grown to 100 thriving locations in just 11 years.

Core Values

At Goldfish Franchise, we base everything we do off of a unique set of Core Values that help our swim school franchise locations succeed.

Our core values are as follows:

We go above and beyond with every detail to create a GOLDEN Experience!

We believe in nurturing a culture that provides WOW! Customer Service

We do the right things, make the right decisions, and treat people with Integrity - Compassion - Trust

We meet and exceed expectations so you see Extraordinary Results

We make a big deal about life's accomplishments by remembering to Celebrate!

By living these core values on a daily basis - along with our dedication to our proven curriculum and philosophy - we have the tools you need to run and sustain a Goldfish Swim School franchise

Ideal Candidate

Do You Have What It Takes to Provide a Golden Experience?

We understand that our franchisees are the greatest ambassadors of Goldfish Swim School. It is our Goldfish franchisees that are changing and saving the lives of each child that attends their Goldfish Swim School location. Without the passion of our franchisees, we wouldn't be the premier brand in the learn-to-swim industry.

Our ideal candidates all share these common traits:

Strong sales and customer service skills

Ability to communicate effectively and motivate employees of all ages

Passion for helping children learn how to swim and be safer in and around the water

Integrity, Compassion, and Trust

Entrepreneurial spirit

High standards of excellence

Self-motivated drive to succeed

Diligent in following the brand standards of Goldfish Swim School

A strong belief in the Core Values of Goldfish Swim School

Water You Waiting For? Learn More Today!