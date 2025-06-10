JINYA Ramen Bar Expands Footprint in Colorado

June 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Real ramen culture is expanding in Colorado with a new JINYA Ramen Bar location set to open June 16th in Colorado Springs. Located at 402 South Nevada Ave. in downtown, this will be the first location in Colorado Springs.

To celebrate its debut location in the city, JINYA will offer the first 100 guests free ramen on their next visit, making it a must-attend event for ramen lovers.

“We are excited to open our first location in Colorado Springs,” said Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “This city’s vibrant energy and growing culinary scene make it the perfect place for us to share our passion for authentic Japanese ramen. We can’t wait to introduce JINYA Ramen Bar to the local community.”

Once open, the new JINYA location in Colorado Springs will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

JINYA is partnering with Angels of America’s Fallen, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that supports children of fallen firefighters, military, and law enforcement. For the first month, 10% of all gyoza sales will be donated to this cause.

At JINYA, ramen is more than a meal — it’s an experience. Guests can indulge in slow-simmered, thick, flavorful broths perfectly paired with handcrafted noodles. Toppings like tender pork chashu, shrimp wonton and seasoned eggs add depth to every bowl, while small plates and craft beer selections complete the dining experience. With a commitment to authentic flavors and quality ingredients, JINYA brings an elevated take on traditional ramen. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is at the heart of every dish.

SOURCE JINYA Ramen Bar

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.