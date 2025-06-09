Krystal to Open New Walterboro, South Carolina Location in July

June 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // WALTERBORO, S.C.– The slider spot is sliding back into South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Krystal will open a new location in the Palmetto State.

Doors will officially open in July, with the exact date to be announced. A family-friendly grand opening celebration will follow. Guests can expect the full Krystal experience, including signature small, square burgers — like Cheese Krystals, Double Krystals, Jumbo Chicken Tenders, Bacon & Cheese Krystals and the Smash’d & Stack’d Burger — plus Pups (hot dogs), Chiks (chicken sandwiches), breakfast options, value packs and combo meals. .

The Walterboro restaurant follows the December 2024 opening of Krystal’s Orangeburg location in partnership with Charlamagne Tha God.

“As we grow in South Carolina, our focus is on creating meaningful connections with our guests and our team,” said Amanda Hyde, Senior Vice President of Operations for Krystal. “That means more than great food. It’s about greeting guests by name, handing over every order with care and creating an environment where team members feel empowered to deliver true hospitality.”

