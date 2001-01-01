Krystal Restaurants LLC Franchise Opportunity

A History Of Great Taste

Things have changed a lot in the last 87 years or so. At Krystal, not so much. Even during the Great Depression, founders Rody Davenport Jr. and Glenn Sherrill knew that the secret to a happy customer was as simple as a good meal at a great price-served with a smile at a clean restaurant. They were right. Quality endures.

Come in for a classic-our delicious, iconic, little square burger hot off the grill. Or come in for something new. Over the years, we\'ve never been afraid to innovate, adding new favorites like a breakfast menu, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and milkshakes.

Even as we continue to expand into new markets, new restaurant designs, and new products, guests count on us for our unique and tasty menu items. One thing will never change. We'll always deliver a one-of-a-kind taste and experience-one we like to think would make Rody and Glenn proud.

What Makes Krystal Special

Krystal is the only place where fast food lovers can satisfy their cravings with a menu of small, fresh-steamed, hot-off-the-grill choices. Whether they choose a classic or something new, guests always enjoy simple and consistent food. It\'s the foundation of our brand and it\'s what guarantees an excellent, delicious and CRAVEABLE experience.

Why Krystal

Durability + Craveability = Profitability

Krystal has a lasting tradition of providing a one-of-a-kind menu anchored by the cravable Krystal in a uniquely Southern dining experience.

Krystal has been Hot & Steamy since 1932.

We have a lasting tradition and a wide reach. At 300 restaurants throughout the South, guests come in for a one-of-a-kind menu, a uniquely Southern dining experience, and-of course-the iconic, cravable Krystal, served fresh off the grill.

Our Franchise community is robust, with 117 locations and growing. Get to know more or get started expanding your franchise portfolio with a legendary brand?

