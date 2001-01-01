Krystal Restaurants LLC Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$32,500
|Total Investment:
|$450,000 - $1,400,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
A History Of Great Taste
Things have changed a lot in the last 87 years or so. At Krystal, not so much. Even during the Great Depression, founders Rody Davenport Jr. and Glenn Sherrill knew that the secret to a happy customer was as simple as a good meal at a great price-served with a smile at a clean restaurant. They were right. Quality endures.
Come in for a classic-our delicious, iconic, little square burger hot off the grill. Or come in for something new. Over the years, we\'ve never been afraid to innovate, adding new favorites like a breakfast menu, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and milkshakes.
Even as we continue to expand into new markets, new restaurant designs, and new products, guests count on us for our unique and tasty menu items. One thing will never change. We'll always deliver a one-of-a-kind taste and experience-one we like to think would make Rody and Glenn proud.
What Makes Krystal Special
Krystal is the only place where fast food lovers can satisfy their cravings with a menu of small, fresh-steamed, hot-off-the-grill choices. Whether they choose a classic or something new, guests always enjoy simple and consistent food. It\'s the foundation of our brand and it\'s what guarantees an excellent, delicious and CRAVEABLE experience.
Why Krystal
