Husband-Wife Team Opens The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Tracy

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // TRACY, Calif. – The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® is now open and serving the Tracy community. The restaurant is owned and operated by Raja Ramu and Preethi Indirajith, a husband-and-wife team eager to share their love for delicious and nutritious food with locals.

The new eatery offers fresh, authentic Mediterranean dishes that showcase the brand’s dedication to providing an experience that delivers on quality. Using family recipes passed down through generations, the restaurant serves classics, like The Great Greek Gyro, Souvlaki plates and fresh salads, all prepared in-house with premium ingredients.

Diners can also enjoy house-made dips, such as Hummus, Tzatziki, Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) and Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip), as well as customizable options like The Great Greek Rice Bowl. For dessert, guests can opt for sweet treats like Baklava, Rice Pudding and Baklava Ice Cream.

“Living on the south side of Tracy, we recognized the need for more diverse dining options,” said Ramu. “We’re excited to bring The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill commitment to freshness to our neighbors, offering a convenient yet elevated fast-casual experience.”

Ramu and Indirajith are entering the restaurant industry with a complementary set of skills that will set them up for success. Indirajith is a former software engineer, option trader and real estate investor who has always had a passion for food and healthy eating, so she is thrilled to pursue this new career as a restaurant owner and chef using the keen attention to detail she has refined throughout her profession. Ramu has a similar background in software engineering, making him the ideal partner to manage the business side of the eatery in collaboration with his wife.

“We’re not just opening a restaurant; we’re investing in our community’s well-being,” said Indirajith. “We’re so proud to be a resource for healthier alternatives to the typical fast-food lineup and look forward to hosting our friends, both old and new, in our restaurant’s warm, welcoming environment.”

Leaning on bold flavor profiles that embody The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill mission to Live Your Life Deliciously, the eatery also specializes in catering large parties, events and meetings and is ideal for family gatherings. It offers memorable, mouthwatering Mediterranean spreads crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients combined with authentic flavors that leave a lasting impression.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Tracy is open for dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

