PJ’s Coffee Powers Up with Big Easy-Inspired Energy Drinks

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is bringing the buzz from the bayou with a new high-voltage lineup of energy drinks available starting June 11, 2025.

Inspired by the sights, sounds and storms of summertime in New Orleans, the new trio of beverages introduces vivacious, unexpected combinations designed to keep guests refreshed and recharged. Each drink is powered with natural energy, delivering bold flavor and a radiant boost with every sip:

Hurricane: Reminiscent of a Bourbon Street sunset, with a zesty rush of orange and the sultry sweetness of passion fruit, this blend hits with gale-force flavor — a nod to one of New Orleans’ fan-favorite signature cocktails.

Voodoo: This Crescent City-inspired concoction is a mix of bewitching blue raspberry and exotic dragon fruit, creating a little magic in each sip — a glittery and vivid blend to escape from the heat.

Swamp Attack: This wicked sip blends tart green apple with rich caramel, perfect for those craving something sour yet sweet — a flavor ride as wild as a summer night in the bayou.

“We love giving our guests more ways to enjoy the PJ’s experience beyond coffee while sticking to our roots,” said PJ’s Coffee Executive Vice President of Marketing Reid Nolte. “We’re putting an energetic twist on classic favorites with vibrant drinks that pack a punch. From passion fruit to dragon fruit, each one delivers that unmistakable PJ’s personality — fun, flavorful and full of Crescent City flair.”

