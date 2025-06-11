Re-Bath Acquires Largest Franchisee Operation, Strengthening Core Markets and Driving Future Growth

Strategic Acquisition of Phoenix, Charlotte, Asheville, and Greenville Territories Enhances Operational Excellence

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX, Ariz. – Re-Bath, one of America’s largest bathroom remodelers, is marking a major milestone with the acquisition of its largest franchisee operation, formerly owned by Kurt and Drew Kittleson. This strategic move brings high-performing operations in Phoenix, Charlotte, Asheville, and Greenville under corporate ownership, advancing Re-Bath’s long-term plan to balance a thriving franchise network with select corporate-owned locations that will serve as operational centers of excellence.

This acquisition deepens Re-Bath’s direct involvement in key markets, providing a powerful platform to test new systems, pilot initiatives, and refine best practices to benefit the entire network.

"Building this business alongside such a great team has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together,” said former owner Kurt Kittleson. “I’m confident we’re leaving everything we’ve built in the right hands. Under corporate ownership, the business will continue to grow and serve local communities with the same vision we started with.”

The Phoenix market holds special significance as Re-Bath’s home base, allowing the company to lead by example in its own backyard. Charlotte represents a major metropolitan area experiencing robust population growth and remodeling demand, while Asheville and Greenville offer high-potential, mid-sized markets with strong brand equity and community ties.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for Re-Bath,” said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. “We’re thrilled to bring such strong operations under corporate ownership and continue the legacy built by our outgoing owners. These markets offer an incredible cross-section of customer segments and opportunities for innovation, making them ideal locations to drive operational excellence and future growth.”

Preserving Strength, Building for the Future

Continuity is a top priority. Local management and staff will remain in place, with added corporate support in areas like finance, HR, and IT to ease administrative burdens.

The brand is committed to maintaining strong relationships with employees and customers while enhancing operations through investments in technology, training, and customer experience.

A detailed integration plan has been developed to ensure a smooth transition, including close collaboration with the former owners to transfer institutional knowledge effectively.

"As we move into this next chapter, I’m excited to continue supporting the team as a consultant during this transition,” said former owner Drew Kittleson. “The people behind this business are what make it so special, and for the next year, I’ll have the privilege of collaborating with corporate to ensure everyone is set up for success.”

While Re-Bath remains steadfast in its dedication to a franchise-first model, selective corporate ownership will continue to be a part of its broader growth strategy. Future acquisitions may be considered where they support brand stability, innovation, or strategic market opportunities.

Re-Bath’s impressive momentum has earned national recognition, including the No. 132 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 and No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2024 Top 500 Nationals List.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation’s largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The company’s first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

