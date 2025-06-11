Yampa Sandwich Company Adds Dinner Service at All Locations

June 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // Denver, CO – Yampa Sandwich Company is giving fans more time to enjoy their favorite sandwiches. Beginning Monday, June 16, all Yampa locations will offer extended hours into the evening, officially putting dinner on the menu.

“We’ve always said Yampa is here to fuel your day, and now that includes dinner,” said David Pepin, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Yampa Sandwich Co.“Our guests have been asking for it, and we’ve listened. Whether you’re grabbing something after a hike, on your way home from work, or just craving something fresh for dinner, we’re here for you.”

This expansion reflects Yampa’s continued commitment to evolving with its community. Known for sandwiches that combine thoughtful recipes with high-quality ingredients, Yampa is now offering those same handcrafted options during dinner hours at every location.

Yampa’s menu features a wide range of options including signature hot and cold sandwiches, fresh salads, hearty soups, and satisfying breakfast sandwiches served all day. Customer favorites like the Ridgeline, made with roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, and garlic mayo, sit alongside creative vegetarian choices and house-made dressings. With gluten-free bread available and ingredients prepared fresh daily, the menu is designed to offer something for every appetite and lifestyle.

“We’re reimagining what dinner looks like. It can be casual, crave-worthy, and made with the same attention to quality as any sit-down meal,” Pepin said. “Sunset sandwiches just hit differently.”

To celebrate the launch, Yampa is encouraging guests to join its Rewards Program for insider access to dinner deals, seasonal LTOs, and exclusive offers throughout the summer.

Since its founding in Steamboat Springs in 1999, Yampa Sandwich Co. has earned a loyal following for its made-to-order sandwiches and its passion for the outdoors. With this latest evolution, Yampa continues to find new ways to fuel its community morning, noon, and now night.

SOURCE Yampa Sandwich Co.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.