Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Pilots New Hospitality-Driven Model in Sugar Land, TX

New location introduces tableside service, tech enhancements, and innovative menu items as part of brand evolution

June 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // Sugar Land, TX – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is shaking things up in the Houston area with the grand opening of its newest location in Sugar Land, called Fuzzy’s Tacos and Margs, on Monday, June 16, 2025. Located at 1912 Wescott Ave #250, the restaurant marks an exciting new offering for the brand, debuting a fresh dining experience with full-service hospitality, digital innovations, and a crave-worthy menu refresh.

To celebrate the grand opening, Fuzzy’s will give away Free Tacos for a Year* to the first 50 guests in line on opening day (June 16). Additionally, the first 100 guests will also receive a free Fuzzy’s Taco Shop t-shirt.

Unlike traditional Fuzzy’s locations where guests order at the counter and collect their food at a pickup window, the Sugar Land restaurant will offer tableside service. Guests will be welcomed to take a seat and a Tacotender will come take their orders, all while enjoying the brand’s signature laid-back vibes.

“We’re excited to pilot this new model that puts hospitality front and center while simplifying the overall experience for our guests,” said Patrick Kirk, President of Fuzzy’s. “Sugar Land is helping us find that sweet spot between fast casual and full-service, with a streamlined menu, bold new taco creations, and a margarita lineup that puts our bar front and center.”

The new location also introduces Fuzzy’s refreshed menu, with a strategic focus on tacos, both new and fan-favorites. Guests can enjoy the Texas Brisket Taco, the Cali-Style Steak Taco, and the Sonora Relleno for a delicious fried poblano pepper for a vegetarian option. Other highlights include Ultimate Nachos and the option to combo any tacos together for more variety and value.

New beverages introduced in Sugar Land feature cocktails like the Paloma ‘Rita, dunked with a bottle of grapefruit Jarritos®, Watermelon ‘Rita, and frozen creations like the Fuzz Driver and Double Rum Daiquiri. These additions are designed to elevate the in-store experience while delivering strong beverage value in true Fuzzy’s fashion.

The Sugar Land location is owned by the NGE group and operated by brothers Miro and Andrew Nazarian. The NGE group has signed an agreement to open three Fuzzy’s locations by the end of 2025.

“Houston is a vibrant, dynamic city and we can’t wait to bring Fuzzy’s back to the community and become part of its DNA,” said Miro Nazarian, Franchisee and Executive Director of NGE. “This new Sugar Land restaurant represents our shared vision for what the future of Fuzzy’s can be: more hospitality, more flavor, and more fun. We’re excited to grow the brand and introduce more Texans to the Fuzzy’s experience.”

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For more information and updates, visit FuzzysTacoShop.com or follow @fuzzystacoshop on Instagram and TikTok.

*Winners will receive two (2) free tacos each week for 52 weeks. The two free tacos will be loaded to their Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app at the beginning of each week and must be used that week or the offer will expire. All winners are required to have an active Rewards account to redeem their prizes. Entry in line constitutes acceptance of official rules. See restaurant for official rules.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual plus restaurant known for fresh flavors and good vibes that take the bite out of life. Offering flavorful tacos, famous margaritas, and fun times, it’s all fuzzy here. As of March 31, 2025, Fuzzy’s operates 115 restaurants across 15 states, including one company-owned location in Texas. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). To find your local Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, visit Fuzzystacoshop.com/locations. For franchising information, visit Franchise.fuzzystacoshop.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2025, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 19 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

