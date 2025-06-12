Potbelly Sandwich Shop to Open in Raleigh, North Carolina

June 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C.- Potbelly Corporation's new shop opening on Friday, June 6 at Falls Village Shopping Center. Located in the lively north Raleigh neighborhood, Falls Village is a bustling retail hub, home to high-traffic, big-box retailers like T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, making it a prime location for the newest Potbelly.

The Raleigh shop is owned and operated by franchisees Mohit Kishore and Tulshi Bhakar, experienced entrepreneurs.

“The Triangle has truly embraced us, and we’re thrilled to bring Potbelly to the region,” said Mohit Kishore. “We’re confident this shop will quickly become a local favorite.”

Potbelly at Falls Village will officially open its doors on Friday, June 6, with a grand opening celebration to follow on Saturday, June 7. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 customers will receive “Free Potbelly for a Year” - a coupon good for one free sandwich every week for a year.

As part of its community commitment, Potbelly is also partnering with Sanderson High School to host a “Spirit Night” on June 6 from 2-6 p.m., during which 20% of sales will be donated back to the Sanderson High School band.

SOURCE Potbelly Corporation

###

