Smoothie King Expands in Arizona With New Phoenix Store + Additional Openings to Come

June 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TEXAS – Smoothie King has set its sights on expansion in Arizona and today announced the grand opening of a new store in Phoenix, located at 4757 Greenway Rd, Suite 105, Phoenix, AZ. The new location is owned and operated by franchisees Bill Colaianni & Chuck Haskins. Other locations they own include three stores in Tucson, one in Mesa and four in Texas.

"We’re excited to introduce a new Smoothie King to Phoenix as we truly see so much potential here," said Bill Colaianni and Chuck Haskins, the franchisees for the new location. " We think Phoenix is the ideal market to introduce more people to Smoothie King and make healthy options more accessible.”

As part of Smoothie King’s strategic plan to grow its footprint in the Southwest, the brand is also announcing the opening of two additional locations, one in Gilbert, AZ set to open in September and another in Surprise, AZ opening early next year, as well as a recent 3-unit deal signing in Surprise, AZ. Currently, there are 11 Smoothie Kings in the state of Arizona with stores located in Phoenix (4), Mesa (2), Gilbert, Queen Creek and Tucson (3).

Arizona's health-conscious population and demand for nutritious options make it an ideal market for Smoothie King's future development efforts and mission to inspire healthy lifestyles. The brand is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to further develop the market, particularly within Phoenix, and join the Smoothie King brand as potential franchisees. There are currently 80 available trade areas in the state.

"Arizona is a promising market for our brand’s expansion," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. “We see incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs to help expand Smoothie King within the area and we hope to connect with talented candidates who would be interested in investing in the business.”

This opening reinforces Smoothie King’s Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on using whole fruits and vegetables while removing over 70 unwanted ingredients, ensuring every blend supports active, health-driven lifestyles. Those interested in Smoothie King franchise opportunities can visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a privately held, Dallas-based company with over 1,200 stores nationwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #11 in Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, selected as one of the 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024 by QSR Magazine, and recognized in QSR Magazine's QSR 50 ranking as one of the Top 50 Fast-Food Chains by Sales. The brand was also featured in the top 100 of Technomic’s annual America’s Favorite Chains data, which resulted in ranking #8 in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “America’s Favorite Chains” list, an analysis of Technomic’s data.

