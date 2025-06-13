Goldfish Swim School Signs Lease Agreement in Orchard Park, New York

June 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC franchisee, The Gilbride Management Group, led by brothers Jim and Brian Gilbride, has signed a lease agreement to open a Goldfish Swim School in Orchard Park, New York. Located at 3310 Southwestern Blvd., it will be the second Goldfish Swim School in the Buffalo region.

“Bringing a second Goldfish Swim School to the Buffalo region is a meaningful milestone for our team as we continue to educate children to be safe in and around the water,” said Jim Gilbride. “For years, Southtown families have traveled to our Williamsville location, and this expansion offers a more convenient option to the area as we strengthen our commitment to water safety and confidence.”

The Orchard Park location will feature a state-of-the-art, shiver-free 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents and a tropical-themed facility designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both kids and parents alike. With Goldfish Swim School’s unique curriculum and small class sizes, children will be able to develop essential swim skills, build confidence and have fun in the water.

“Jim and Brian are ideal franchise owners to expand the Goldfish Swim School brand in the Orchard Park community because of their experience, passion and commitment to local families and water safety,” said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school’s number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.