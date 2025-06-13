Tommy’s Express Opens First France Location

June 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI — Tommy’s Express Car Wash has officially expanded into the European market with the opening of its first location in France. This new site, located on Avenue Rhin Danube in Allonne, near the Saint-Lazare suburb.

The Allonne facility features the iconic Tommy’s Express fully automated wash tunnel, designed to provide a high-quality vehicle wash in under three minutes. The location integrates the company’s proprietary technology suite, which includes advanced water reclamation systems and eco-efficient equipment, highlighting the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

Tommy’s Express mobile app, which features license plate recognition for effortless entry and access to four customizable wash packages. The app also offers unlimited wash subscriptions, enabling guests to wash as frequently as they wish for one low monthly fee.





SOURCE Tommy’s Express

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.