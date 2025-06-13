Ziebart Celebrates Two Remarkable Dads as Winners of “Detail for Dad” Father’s Day Contest

Aftermarket Automotive Brand Recognizes Michael Gray and Bob P. with Complimentary Detailing and Inner-Guard® Plus Packages

June 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // TROY, Mich. – This Father’s Day, Ziebart, the brand fondly known as the “dad of the automotive industry,” is putting the spotlight on two incredible fathers: Michael Gray of Magnolia, Illinois, and Bob P. of the Rochester, New York area. These two men were selected as winners of Ziebart’s first-ever “Detail for Dad” contest, receiving a full Interior and Exterior Detailing package complete with Inner-Guard® Plus – a deluxe service designed to keep vehicles looking showroom-new, inside and out.

About the Contest

Launched in May to recognize dads who go above and beyond, Ziebart’s first-ever “Detail for Dad” contest invited participants to submit short essays explaining why their dad or father-figure deserved the ultimate car makeover. More than 200 dads were submitted for consideration, with entries celebrating fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and even fathers nominating their own sons. Entries were evaluated on creativity, sincerity, and heart.

“Dads are often the unsung heroes who quietly give their all to their families, including their vehicles, which usually take the brunt of everyday life,” said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. “We created this contest as a way to give back and show appreciation for the love, effort, and sacrifice these men demonstrate every day. Michael and Bob exemplify everything this contest was meant to celebrate.”

Meet the Winners

Nominated by his daughter Rachel, Michael Gray is a single father who stepped into both parenting roles when Rachel was just 3 years old. She describes her dad as someone who always puts his family first even if that means his own needs, and his truck, come last.

Rachel writes: “He is always putting his kids’ needs first before his own. Unfortunately, that puts him last on his own list. I wanted to nominate the best Dad ever because his truck is an all-around family truck. Therefore, it is literally used for everything.”

From chauffeuring their four pets to the vet, to taking kids bargain hunting, and of course, sharing life lessons wrapped in humor, Rachel says her dad has done it all from the seat of that truck, which is now set for an overdue makeover.

Bob P., nominated by his daughter Paige, is a nearly 80-year-old disabled Vietnam combat veteran and a retired longtime educator with an inspiring do-it-yourself spirit, particularly when it comes to anything related to construction or car maintenance.

Paige writes: “I think my dad Bob deserves a clean car due to his ability to still do amazing things at an advanced age! ... He is currently building a house for my mom and his truck is a disaster of Lowe’s debris.”

The winners each receive a complimentary Ziebart Interior and Exterior Detailing, complete with Inner-Guard® Plus a prize valued at $629.97, that aims to bring even the messiest “dad mobile” back to life. Both Michael and Bob will be receiving their automotive makeovers in the coming weeks, with appointments currently being scheduled at their nearest Ziebart locations.

To find a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com. For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

Media Contact:

Paige Stark

847.945.1300 ext. 259

[email protected]

