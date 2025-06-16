Batteries Plus Honors Franchisee Excellence at Inaugural PlusCon Awards

June 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // HARTLAND, Wis. – During its inaugural collaborative franchise convention, PlusCon, Batteries Plus honored its top-performing franchisees for their exceptional achievements in business, community engagement, and impact upon the franchise system. This year’s awards dinner celebrated franchise owners who demonstrated outstanding growth, innovation, and long-term commitment to the brand’s sustained and award-winning success.

Among the standout honorees were:

Jason Riebel, named the franchise system’s Most Valuable Player

Dominick Loccisano, recognized as Rookie of the Year

Dustin Myers, recognized with the Distinguished Career Award following a decade as a top performing franchisee

“The strength of Batteries Plus is reflected in the dedication and leadership of our franchisees,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “These award winners are visionary entrepreneurs that exemplify what it means to be part of this brand by not only driving results, but also elevating those around them. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and even more excited about where they’re headed next.”

MVP: Jason Riebel of Michigan

A second-generation franchisee, Riebel has grown his multi-unit business into one of the system’s most respected operations. With eight stores generating record-breaking numbers, Riebel’s team delivered the top commercial sales month in the system’s history, surpassing even longtime leaders like Myers, highlighting both his operational excellence and investment in people.

He and his team delivered standout performance as experts in their communities for power and lighting solutions, all while Riebel has continued to cultivate a culture of growth and success. As his team has grown, he’s brought more high-caliber team members as leaders for retail, commercial sales, operations, and inventory. Riebel has also recently expanded to 11 locations and continues to lead by example in both business and community engagement.

Rookie of the Year: Dominick Loccisano of Hicksville, New York

Loccisano quickly made an impression in his first year with Batteries Plus with a remarkable 75% of revenue driven by commercial clients. His commitment to the brand’s best practices, from frequent field sales training to hands-on customer experience, has made his store a model of entrepreneurial success.

Perhaps his most ambitious initiative was installing a commercial vacuum. This ultimately turned a complimentary service for customers purchasing auto batteries into a valuable conversation touchpoint to promote additional offerings like key fob programming and device repair. Loccisano is already planning to open his second store, with commercial sales expected to double this year.

Distinguished Career Award: Dustin Myers of Maryland and Pennsylvania

With over $100 million in cumulative sales over the past nine years, Myers has become synonymous with excellence within the Batteries Plus franchise system. As a member of the brand’s Diamond Sales Club, he is consistently a winner of the top retail and commercial sales (year total) categories systemwide. Known for his unmatched success in national accounts and his deep involvement in brand development, Myers has helped shape the future of the franchise.

His contributions span leadership roles on the Franchise Advisory Council, piloting new programs, and mentoring franchise candidates and fellow franchisees. Myers continues to be an essential partner to the corporate team and an ambassador for Batteries Plus throughout the franchise community.

“These winners represent everything we value in a franchisee: ambition, innovation, and collaboration,” said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. “We’re proud to celebrate their success.”

SOURCE Batteries Plus

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.