Huddle House Franchise Celebrates Grand Opening of Laredo, Texas Restaurant

June 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAREDO, TX — Huddle House is now open in Laredo, TX. It is the newest addition to Mall del Norte. Located at 5300 San Dario Ave, Suite C2, the restaurant features home-style American classics and the brand's signature breakfast all-day offerings.

The new location marks the first Huddle House for Laredo.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the Laredo Huddle House and to be teaming up with franchise partners to grow our brand in Texas,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Huddle House. "We are honored to establish ourselves in this community and share the high-quality meals and hospitality that have made us a favorite in the areas that we serve."

The Laredo Huddle House is Situated in one of the largest malls in Texas, it will help satisfy guests' cravings for hearty breakfast, savory lunch, or dinner. Huddle House is known for its generous portions and incredible value. The new location is open from Sunday-Saturday from 6 am to 9 pm. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, and online ordering.

SOURCE Huddle House

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.