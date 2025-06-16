Sola Salons Builds on Strong Q2 Momentum With More Openings

Leading Salon Suite Franchise Reports Impressive Growth this Quarter, Surpassing Over 740 Open Locations Across the U.S. and Canada

June 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Denver, CO - Sola Salons, the world’s largest studio suite franchise, continues its impressive growth trajectory with the opening of five new locations across the country within rapidly growing markets, including Orlando, Bonita Springs, and Lakeland, FL, Charleston, SC, and Summerlin, NV. This expansion exemplifies the brand’s continued momentum and commitment to being the preferred salon suite concept for independent beauty professionals nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to continue our strong growth with five new salon suite openings this quarter,” said Scott Thompson, Chief Development Officer at Sola Salons. “Our franchisees are at the heart of our expansion. As demand for high-quality beauty services grows, we remain committed to supporting them with a proven model and turnkey salon suite spaces that empower independent beauty professionals in some of the most sought-after markets across the country.”

New Q2 openings include:

Orlando, FL & Lakeland, FL: These two locations are owned and operated by Haynes Chidsey, one of Sola’s first-ever franchisees and a multi-unit owner across four states. The Orlando location opened in April, and the Lakeland location is set to open June 30, marking continued growth in Central Florida. Chidsey was drawn to Sola for its proven model of empowering independent beauty professionals and the brand’s strong support system for franchisees.

Charleston, SC: This new location opened in April under the ownership of Christopher J. Vossen and Tanja S. Vossen, who bring entrepreneurial energy and a strong community focus to the Charleston market. The Vossens chose Sola for its established reputation, turnkey business model, and mission to help beauty professionals achieve independence and success on their own terms.

Summerlin, NV: This new location opened in May under the ownership of Russell Nordstrom, who is committed to delivering a premium salon suite experience in the Las Vegas metro. Nordstrom selected Sola for its high-end, customizable suites and its commitment to providing professionals with the tools and freedom to thrive in their own businesses.

Bonita Springs, FL: This new location opened in May under the ownership of husband-and-wife owners Linda and Harold Rauner, who are passionate about supporting beauty professionals in Southwest Florida with a high-quality, independent salon model. The Rauners were inspired to join Sola for its people-first culture and its track record of helping franchisees make a meaningful impact in their communities.

With over 740 locations nationwide supporting more than 22,000 independent beauty professionals, Sola Salons has established itself as a premier destination for independent beauty professionals seeking to operate their own businesses in a high-quality, community-driven environment. Each new Sola Salons location features a collection of fully equipped, private salon suites designed to accommodate hair stylists, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists, and other beauty professionals. Sola Salons’ model offers beauty professionals the opportunity to join a vibrant community with access to exclusive education, marketing support, and industry-leading resources, while maintaining full control over their schedules, pricing and services.

Looking ahead, Sola Salons is poised to continue its growth trajectory with several openings slated for later this year in key markets including Arizona, California, New York, and South Carolina. This continued expansion reinforces Sola’s position as a category leader, extending its reach to new communities and creating more opportunities for beauty professionals to take control of their careers. By scaling its proven model, Sola is not only meeting growing demand but also deepening its impact by empowering thousands of independent professionals to thrive on their own terms within a supportive, elevated environment.

About Sola Salons:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 742 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 22,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

