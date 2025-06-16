The Pickle Pad Accelerates Nationwide Expansion with Fall Debuts in Three New Cities

Fast-growing indoor pickleball brand sets sights on the Southeast for its next wave of development

June 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, Texas - With America’s pickleball craze showing no signs of slowing, The Pickle Pad continues to build on its breakout year with strategic growth, new market entries, and an unwavering commitment to creating fun, community-centered experiences. Following a strong Q1 performance that included 12 signed agreements and nine locations in development, the brand is preparing for a major milestone in Q3: opening three new venues in high-demand markets—Myrtle Beach, SC; St. George, UT; and Newport News, VA.

These upcoming locations mark a significant step forward in The Pickle Pad’s mission to blend the sport of pickleball with dynamic social experiences that cater to a wide audience. As the indoor pickleball leader continues expanding across the country, the company is zeroing in on the Southeast, where interest in the sport—and demand for premium indoor playing options—continues to rise.

“The Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions represent some of the most exciting opportunities for our brand,” said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. “We’re not just building pickleball courts—we’re building community. With seven parks already secured in Virginia and South Carolina, and strong interest from future franchisees in North Carolina and Georgia, we’re positioning The Pickle Pad to be the go-to destination for pickleball and social fun in these fast-growing markets.”

Each Pickle Pad location features multiple indoor courts, flexible event space, and Crave Social Eatery, a full-service chef-inspired restaurant and bar with fresh and light food options integrated into each location. With additional games like cornhole, mini-golf, foosball, and shuffleboard, the experience is designed to appeal to families, casual players, and serious competitors alike.

As part of its 2025 strategy, The Pickle Pad will continue enhancing its member experience with expanded programming, including clinics, events, and elevated food and beverage options. With plans to scale to 10–15 new locations annually, the brand is building a strong pipeline for sustained growth.

The Pickle Pad is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchise opportunities or ways to partner on a franchise, contact Kailee Apodaca, Director of Development, at [email protected] or visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/franchise/.

About The Pickle Pad & Crave Social Eatery

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating, and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location is home to Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant offering both quick and full-service dining, where guests can enjoy fresh, flavorful meals designed for an active lifestyle—whether dining in the restaurant or courtside. With a curated selection of beer, wine, and drinks, Crave Social Eatery provides a fun, welcoming space to relax and socialize seven days a week. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information, visit ThePicklePad.com and CraveSocialEatery.com.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees.

SOURCE The Pickle Pad

###

Media Contact:

The Pickle Pad

[email protected]

