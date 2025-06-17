Del Taco Is Kicking Up The Flavor with NEW Slow-Cooked Pork Carnitas

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAKE FOREST, Calif. – Del Taco is taking summer seriously with the launch of its NEW Slow-Cooked Pork Carnitas — slow-cooked for hours and simmered in authentic spices and topped with a kick of their NEW Roasted Salsa Roja made from fire-roasted tomatillos and smoky chipotle peppers. This combination of flavors brings that authentic, melt-in-your-mouth flavor to their tender, juicy pork carnitas. Now available in four tasty options, including Street Tacos and Loaded Fries, the carnitas lineup delivers bold flavor all summer long.

Del Taco is also bringing back their Independence Poppers drinks and celebrating the return of the crispy, golden Funnel Cake Fries — satisfying and delicious, these limited-time treats are designed for summer celebrations of all kinds.

“Our guests want food that tastes great, that's made from real ingredients and fits their budget, and that’s exactly what this new carnitas lineup delivers,” said Sarah McAloon, interim president of Del Taco. “We’re proud as Del to offer this new slow-cooked Carnitas line up made with real and tasty Salsa Roja everyone can enjoy, paired with fun seasonal menu items that say ‘Del Yeah!’ to bold, real flavor.”

All-new and available system-wide for a limited time, June 17 through Aug. 11, 2025:

NEW Carnitas Combo Burrito: Tender, slow-cooked shredded pork carnitas loaded with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and our new roasted salsa roja, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

NEW Carnitas Street Tacos (3 per order): Tender, slow-cooked shredded pork carnitas topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro, and our new roasted salsa roja, all wrapped in a warm corn tortilla.

NEW Carnitas Loaded Fries: Crinkle Cut Fries topped with tender, slow-cooked shredded pork carnitas, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, our new roasted salsa roja, secret sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro.

NEW Carnitas Quesadilla: Tender, slow-cooked shredded pork carnitas, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and our new roasted salsa roja, folded in a flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection.

Crave More? Del Taco Has It Covered.

Funnel Cake Fries A twist on a classic, fan fave fair food, these delicious Funnel Cake Fries are fried until golden brown and crispy then dusted with powdered sugar.

Independence Poppers – This treat has strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with blue raspberry flavor and refreshing Sprite® or lemonade over ice or in a creamy vanilla shake.

Independence Lemonade Poppers with Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade Independence Sprite® Poppers Independence Regular Shake Poppers



Whether in the mood for tender, juicy Slow-Cooked Pork Carnitas, sweet and crispy Funnel Cake Fries or refreshing Independence Poppers, this summer menu offers a bold new reason to head to Del Taco.

SOURCE Del Taco

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.