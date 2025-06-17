Golden Corral’s Fourth Location in Puerto Rico Now Open

America’s leading buffet and grill expands presence on the island with the opening of Bayamón location

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico – Golden Corral, known for its unmatched variety and family-friendly atmosphere, has opened a new restaurant within Río Hondo, located at 60 Ave., Suite B040, in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

The locally owned and operated buffet restaurant will provide the City of the Chicharrón with high-quality food, excellent service, and an unparalleled variety of choices at an incredible value, with something on the menu for everyone. In addition to its fan-favorites, guests can enjoy Golden Corral’s latest promotion, the All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders & Baby Back Ribs special, now available at participating locations on weekdays after 4 p.m. through June 29. Weekend hours, item availability, and prices may vary.

“This opening marks our second Golden Corral restaurant launch in just a matter of months, and it’s a true reflection of the incredible dedication of our team,” said franchisee Justin Tirri. “Now with four locations — from Ponce to Bayamón — we’re proud to keep expanding across Puerto Rico and bringing the Golden Corral experience to even more communities.”

Bayamón’s Golden Corral is open seven days a week, offering breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant will operate Monday through Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golden Corral’s legendary, endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, scratch-made dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can choose from over 150 items, including USDA grilled-to-order steaks, pork, seafood, and shrimp, alongside traditional favorites such as pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, fresh salads, and more. In addition to its long-time favorites, Golden Corral regularly introduces new recipes, making it a restaurant destination with something for everyone. For more information, visit goldencorral.com.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” In addition, Golden Corral has received multiple workplace awards in recognition of their deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps active military service personnel and Veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

