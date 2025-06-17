Habit Burger & Grill Reveals Hot Dads Cast for Summer Salad Calendar

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // Irvine, CA — After a nationwide search for America’s hottest dads, Habit Burger & Grill and UFC GYM are turning up the heat, literally. The five winning dads were flown to Los Angeles from across the country for a steaming hot photoshoot to bring the Hot Dads of Habit x UFC GYM Calendar to life. Each dad was selected to represent a unique salad in Habit’s bold new salad lineup, packed with protein and featuring hot, chargrilled chicken.

The five-month calendar (August–December) is now available for preorder. Net proceeds benefit The Habit Restaurants Foundation, helping communities and other charitable causes.

“This campaign is all about honoring the dads who show up in their own ways and with their own flavor,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer of Habit Burger & Grill. “Like our new salads, they’re bold, protein-packed, and full of character. We partnered with UFC GYM to spotlight real guys with real stories and to remind us that strength comes in many forms.”

To further celebrate the hot dads eating Habit salads, Habit Burger & Grill is serving an offer redeemable from now until June 20th: enjoy a free entrée-sized salad* with any $5 minimum purchase at participating Habit locations in-store or via the Habit app with promo code FREESALAD. Must be a CharClub member to redeem. Not a CharClub member? Sign up here for free and get a chance to meet the salads everyone's talking about. Existing CharClub members will find the offer under "My Offers" when logged into the site/app.

Meet the Official Hot Dads of Habit:

Mr. Santa Barbara Cobb, Caden Wilson, Vero Beach, FL

Mr. Mango Miso Crunch, Ron Smith, Moreno Valley, CA

Mr. Harvest Chopped, Anthony Disano, Warren, NJ

Mr. Grilled Chicken Caesar, Wenzy Reyes, Murrieta, CA

Mr. Side Salad, Zach Sowers, Los Angeles, CA

“I didn't even apply," said Ron, aka Mr. Mango Miso, a father of two from Riverside. "My wife saw the ad on the news and submitted me without telling me. When she got the email, she burst out laughing. She yelled, 'Guess what? You’re a hot dad!' It totally turned her day around. Being named a hot dad? Worth it just to make her laugh."

UFC GYM CEO Adam Sedlack said the final cast of dads embodies what both brands stand for.

“The dads our teams selected really showcase everything we value, grit, heart, and the commitment to show up for their families,” said Sedlack. “They’re not just great dads, they’re determined, driven, and live with purpose. That’s what makes this calendar so much more than just a fun idea.”

* Free entrée-sized Salad with $5 minimum purchase with promo code FREESALAD. Promo code valid from 6/17/25 through 6/20/25. Free salad does not apply to the Side Garden Ranch. Taxes and fees extra. Add-ons extra. No substitutions permitted. LIMIT: one (1) redemption per CharClub member. Valid at participating U.S. Habit Burger & Grill locations for users who are logged in and place an order on the Habit Burger & Grill website, app, or scanned in-restaurant at the register. For a limited time and while supplies last. May not be used for delivery orders unless order is placed directly on the Habit mobile app. Prices and items may vary. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Offer not valid at Habit Burger & Grill locations in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Chino Hills, CA; Upland, CA; Redlands, CA; Ontario, CA; Fontana, CA; Hesperia, CA; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Victorville, CA; Barstow, CA; Rialto, CA; Colton, CA; San Bernardino, CA; Rohnert Park, CA; Hamilton, NJ.

SOURCE Habit Burger & Grill

###

