Home Helpers® Home Care Celebrates Innovation, Growth and Caregiver Excellence at Annual Franchise Convention

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI — Home Helpers® Home Care recently hosted its annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, capped off with an awards ceremony recognizing excellence among the franchisee community.

With representation from franchise owners and corporate team members, the three-day event provided valuable opportunities to network with peers, connect with the Home Helpers® support team and engage with industry professionals — including keynote speaker Ford Saeks. Attendees explored new ideas, gained educational insights and discovered innovative solutions aimed at elevating their home care center operations.

“In a constantly evolving industry, innovation is not optional — it’s a requirement that we must adapt to and change with,” said Home Helpers® Home Care President and CEO Emma Dickison. “At Home Helpers, we’re committed to leading change while never losing sight of what matters most: our franchisees. They are the driving force behind our mission, delivering exceptional care in their communities and supporting the caregivers who make it all possible. Everything we do is designed to empower and elevate their success.”

The following accolades were announced during the Denim and Diamonds Awards Gala, sponsored by Senior Marketing Max:

CEO: This award recognizes a franchisee who has demonstrated a strong commitment to their own franchise and the entire Home Helpers & Direct Link franchise community. This year’s winners were Becky St. Clair and Phillip and Shelby Richey from Scottsburg, Indiana.

Spirit of Adam Brown: The award honors the legacy of Adam Brown, a franchisee from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, who exemplified the spirit of Home Helpers® Home Care—giving back while building a top-performing business and leading with purpose in his community—before his untimely passing 2009. This year’s winner was Brian Davis from Hinsdale, Illinois.

Brand Identity: This award recognizes a franchisee who boldly utilizes the available marketing tools and resources from Home Helpers® Home Care to ensure a consistent brand voice to meet the goals of the office’s marketing plan. This franchisee showcases innovative marketing by creatively blending social media, advertising, and more to grow their business and community presence. This year’s winners were Tom and Kim Carroll from Media, Pennsylvania.

BOLD ONE: The award reflects the Home Helpers® Home Care values: Bring your passion every day. Own your results. Love what you do. Driven by excellence. It recognizes a new franchisee who has shown enormous growth potential, excellent customer service, and strong sales growth since joining the Home Helpers® Home Care network. This year’s winner was Minoo Karimirad from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Shooting Star: The Shooting Star Award highlights a franchisee who consistently grows their business in all areas using the Home Helpers® Home Care business model to gain operational efficiencies, maximize client satisfaction responses, execute successful local marketing and deliver exceptional service. The following franchisees were recognized as Shooting Stars: Louis and Stephanie Vaughn from Woodbridge, Virginia Chris Hegele and Henk Stock from northwest Cuyahoga County and central Lorain County, Ohio Kim Kokolus and Margo Hughes from Downingtown, Pennsylvania Phillip and Winnifred Davis from Palm Beach, Florida Serafina Carson from Napa, California

Brand Champion: The Brand Champion Award highlights franchisees who have shown exceptional leadership, dedication and consistency. They serve as terrific ambassadors for the brand locally and nationally, including consistently supporting the franchise development team in efforts to identify new franchisees to join the network. This year’s winners are: Rick Cseak, Denver, Colorado Peter DiMaria, Enfield, Connecticut Lisa and Brian Fausey, with locations in Martinsburg, West Virginia; Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland; and North Shenandoah Valley, Virginia Steve and Julie Garrison, with locations in Lexington, Kentucky, and Mt. Vernon, Illinois Jason Janoski, Columbus, Ohio Kate Ricke, Larimer County, Colorado Aaron and Bojana Winaker, Rocklin, California



