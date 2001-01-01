Home Helpers® Home Care Franchise Opportunity

Home Helpers® Home Care:

Outpacing the Industry for over 23 years

The business you own should be part of something big. Like the top-performing network in one of the fastest growing industries on the planet.

A New Home Helpers® Franchise is awarded every 13 days.

As the in-home care industry has blossomed, business is booming at Home Helper®. That's because they've had the advantage of the Home Helpers® brand and national support system to build their own businesses better and faster than their competitors. Our network is built to provide owners with the tools and the training to perform at the highest possible level, both in service delivery and business results.

If you're looking for an opportunity to achieve excellence--and create something of lasting value--Home Helpers® Home Care is that opportunity.

And it's not just us saying so.

Our Owners

Home Helpers® is a Top Low-Cost Franchise Opportunity according to Franchise Business Review.

The blue-chip endorsement in franchising, Franchise Business Review bases their ratings on the satisfaction of current owners. Home Helpers® owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Our Client Families

Home Care Pulse, a prestigious, independent ratings organization, surveys our clients and their families. The Home Helpers® national network was named Home Care Pulse Endorsed National Provider and Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider based on client and family satisfaction scores gathered by the organization.

The endorsement means that Home Helpers® is ranked among a small handful of in-home care providers across the country who have proved their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to Caregivers while delivering the highest quality care to clients.

More To Offer

Home Helpers® owners simply have more to offer their clients and their communities than commodity services.

Our model provides no fewer than four revenue streams so local offices can grow within their existing footprint and build the best offering to match the specific needs of their territories, including:

Companion Care: Providing social interaction, transportation to and from appointments, and participating in activities with a client loved one to enhance the richness and quality of their life.

Providing social interaction, transportation to and from appointments, and participating in activities with a client loved one to enhance the richness and quality of their life. Personal Care: Assisting with feeding, dressing and other day-to-day needs depending on the abilities of the individual.

Assisting with feeding, dressing and other day-to-day needs depending on the abilities of the individual. Medical Care: Providing health care professionals to monitor, assess and provide specific continuing care solutions.

Providing health care professionals to monitor, assess and provide specific continuing care solutions. In-home Monitoring/Telehealth: Direct Link® goes way beyond emergency response, providing families with peace of mind knowing their loved one is safe, taking scheduled medications and completing self-care.

Backed Up by World-Class Support

Talk to owners of other franchises about their one-week training programs. Then ask a Home Helpers® owner about our National Support Team.

Our new owners receive a full two years of intensive business planning and operations training. You'll have access to a dedicated franchise business consultant. Leveraging the experience of Home Helpers® franchisees serving more than 1,000 communities in the United States and Canada, you'll start Day One with a team that knows the business, has cleared the obstacles and seen the opportunities before. In fact, it's one of the reasons our current franchise owners rate choosing Home Helpers® so highly.

Join Our Culture Of Success

Home Helpers® Home Care is built on a tradition of shared values: The dignity of the individual, the significance of independence, and the potential for personal success and growth. We're looking for the right people to introduce our brand and our proprietary system to some high-potential territories.

If that's you, we should talk. Come grow with us!