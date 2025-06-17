My Salon Suite® Launches a Creative Space for Creative People, Ushering in a New Era of Member and Franchise Success with Bold Brand Refresh

Updated visual identity with refined logo, modernized storefronts and enhanced digital experience fuel growth for the future of expanded services

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, TX — My Salon Suite®, a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, announced today the launch of a comprehensive brand refresh capturing the essence of My Salon Suite’s creative community. Reinforcing industry leadership, the initiative includes a new logo, reimagined storefront designs and enhanced digital touchpoints aimed at supporting Members, attracting new Franchise Partners and driving customer engagement.

With its refined visual identity targeting creative professionals, My Salon Suite is poised to expand into new sectors, welcoming a broader range of appointment-based service providers, such as chiropractors, wellness practitioners and tattoo artists among other beauty, health and wellness experts. This growth diversifies the franchise’s appeal to current and prospective owners and creates cross-referral opportunities, offering Members more business potential while providing customers with a convenient, one-stop shop approach for a variety of services.

“The refreshed My Salon Suite identity is more than a visual update — it’s a strategic evolution that puts our Members and Franchise Partners first,” said Susan Boresow, president of My Salon Suite. “With creativity at our core and a bold, modernized look, we’re inspiring confidence among beauty, health and wellness professionals while empowering them with the business support, professional resources and customizable experiences they need to grow. It’s a transformation designed to elevate our community and fuel continued franchise success.”

As part of the brand refresh, My Salon Suite is expanding its “Client Connect” feature across both the website and My Salon Suite app, making it easier for customers to book directly with Members. This streamlined scheduling process boosts Member visibility and drives more appointments.

“I just recently was introduced to the rebrand, and I’m excited,” said Micheline Barber, Member of My Salon Suite in Tampa, Florida. “When you hear the word ‘re-’, it means doing something again—and that’s exactly what My Salon Suite is doing: bringing it back, better than ever, and giving you exactly what you need. If you’re not already part of the My Salon Suite family, I suggest you join the business where creative people can create inspiring spaces.”

My Salon Suite is proud to support a growing community of over 10,000 Members across more than 360 locations in the U.S. and Canada, offering beauty, health and wellness professionals a turnkey opportunity to run their own businesses in a secure, private suite with professional resources. Members also benefit from a customizable environment that supports their creativity and success, a strong community and a range of digital tools and professional resources backed by parent company Propelled Brands. Committed to giving back, My Salon Suite raised over $123,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2024 through its Suite Relief Fund™. Since its launch in 2018, the Fund has contributed over $775,000 to support the hospital’s mission.

Professionals interested in becoming their own boss and opening an independent salon can visit mysalonsuite.com/reserve-a-suite for more information about suites for rent with My Salon Suite.

For more information about the My Salon Suite franchise, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com, or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty, health and wellness services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty, health and wellness services industry, bringing together a community of independent professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, My Salon Suite has since expanded to more than 360 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 10,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, My Salon Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty, health and wellness service My Salon Suite professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about My Salon Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/.

SOURCE My Salon Suite®

###

