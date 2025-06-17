Sweet Paris New Location in Addison Coming Soon

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // ADDISON, TX – Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café new location set to open in Addison, part of the Dallas Area. Sweet Paris will bring its signature charm to Prestonwood Place, with doors expected to open in early 2026.

This new location marks the third of four units to be developed by franchisee duo Ludo and Yi Le Gall. Originally partnering with the brand in 2018, the local husband-wife’s new Addison location will join their portfolio of existing locations in Baybrook Mall and McKinney.

“We fell in love with Sweet Paris the moment we discovered it,” said Ludo Le Gall. “Bringing this unique experience to Texans has been a dream come true, and we’re thrilled to grow our presence with a new location in Addison.”

Set in the heart of Addison, a North Texas gem known for its vibrant food scene, lush parks, and cultural flair, Sweet Paris’ newest location is poised to become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors. With its unique blend of small-town charm and big-city energy, Addison provides the ideal backdrop. Located within the premier dining and retail hub of Prestonwood Place, the new Sweet Paris location is perfectly positioned to serve up crêpes, coffee, and charm in a setting that reflects the spirit of the community.

“We’re thankful to have partners like the Le Galls who are deeply connected to the brand and passionate about delivering a high-quality experience,” said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. “Ludo and Yi’s commitment to excellence shines through in each of their locations, and we’re confident Addison will be no different.”

