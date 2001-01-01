Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Franchise Opportunity

Become A Sweet Paris Franchisee

Who Oui Are...

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a sweet and savory Parisian café started in Houston - where crêperies are as prevalent as la Tour Eiffel. The founders made it their mission to revive the art of eating crêpes and believe that success has come from providing guests with an aspirational dining experience consisting of a distinctive menu filled with tasty, made-from-scratch items served in a sophisticated and stylish environment.

Since 2012, Sweet Paris has developed a devoted following with its singular blend of fun, chic, and très magnifique cuisine and atmosphere. By putting the focus on a unique but versatile product, Sweet Paris has cultivated something rare and valuable, growing a successful restaurant into a full-on lifestyle brand.

Stylish Environment & Sophisticated Ambiance

Traveling the world we have been inspired by various styles of interior decorating.

We have hand selected every lighting fixture, furnishing, flooring, styled ceiling and wall that add to the warmth and incredible dining experience in the most artful way, all while keeping the focus on the delectable cuisine.

Worldy Cuisine

Our menu is curated in collaboration with culinary experts of a major hospitality brand.

Although crêpes are known for being French, we have introduced hints of other cultures into this versatile dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, snack time, dinner or dessert, savory or sweet. Our menu has expanded to include waffles, paninis, salads, soups, milkshakes, omelets, mimosas, beer, wine and a variety of specialty coffee drinks.

Training & Support

We have developed comprehensive training and support programs to help our strategic-partners successfully open and operate their Sweet Paris location(s). Strategic-partners enjoy:

Assistance in site selection, design, construction and procurement of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Extensive training via Sweet Paris' proprietary online learning management system, along with classroom and hands-on-training in an existing Sweet Paris location.

On-site training at your location before and during opening for your staff.

Group purchasing power with major US vendors.

Ongoing operations and quality assurance visits.

Ongoing marketing assistance, product and menu development.

Ready for the Sweet Life?