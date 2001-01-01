Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$300,000
|Net Worth:
|$800,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$750,000 - $952,200
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|2-3%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Become A Sweet Paris Franchisee
Who Oui Are...
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a sweet and savory Parisian café started in Houston - where crêperies are as prevalent as la Tour Eiffel. The founders made it their mission to revive the art of eating crêpes and believe that success has come from providing guests with an aspirational dining experience consisting of a distinctive menu filled with tasty, made-from-scratch items served in a sophisticated and stylish environment.
Since 2012, Sweet Paris has developed a devoted following with its singular blend of fun, chic, and très magnifique cuisine and atmosphere. By putting the focus on a unique but versatile product, Sweet Paris has cultivated something rare and valuable, growing a successful restaurant into a full-on lifestyle brand.
Stylish Environment & Sophisticated Ambiance
Traveling the world we have been inspired by various styles of interior decorating.
We have hand selected every lighting fixture, furnishing, flooring, styled ceiling and wall that add to the warmth and incredible dining experience in the most artful way, all while keeping the focus on the delectable cuisine.
Worldy Cuisine
Our menu is curated in collaboration with culinary experts of a major hospitality brand.
Although crêpes are known for being French, we have introduced hints of other cultures into this versatile dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, snack time, dinner or dessert, savory or sweet. Our menu has expanded to include waffles, paninis, salads, soups, milkshakes, omelets, mimosas, beer, wine and a variety of specialty coffee drinks.
Training & Support
We have developed comprehensive training and support programs to help our strategic-partners successfully open and operate their Sweet Paris location(s). Strategic-partners enjoy:
Ready for the Sweet Life?
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.