Aroma Joe’s Opens Second Location in Bangor and First-of-its-kind New Store Model

Handcrafted beverage shop brings specialty coffee drinks, signature AJ’s RUSH energy drink, upbeat service and signature style

June 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // BANGOR, ME – Aroma Joe’s, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted beverage franchises, announces the opening of its newest location in Bangor, Maine, at 28 Haskell Road. This 1500-square-foot drive-thru and coffeehouse location is the first in a new prototype of Aroma Joe’s stores that will continue to roll out over the coming year. It features handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique flavor infusions, signature AJ’s RUSH® Energy Drinks, and all-day food options.

The location will employ approximately 25 to 30 local residents. This is the second location to open in Bangor this year. The first one, on Main Street, opened with lots of excitement in April.

Franchisees Bob Brennan and Aaron Wiswell are owners of both Bangor locations, and they also own and operate other Aroma Joe’s locations in Maine and New Hampshire.

“We have been incredibly excited to see the demand for Aroma Joe’s in Bangor, and we are confident that both locations will be incredibly successful,” said Brennan. “We’re proud to be a part of the Bangor community, and we’re looking forward to establishing various local partnerships, charitable initiatives, and other community involvement at both of our Bangor shops.”

The debut of the new style of Aroma Joe’s building on Haskell Street in Bangor reflects a more modern and universally appealing aesthetic. While the lines of the building are simple, the design also incorporates more color and large, bold graphics to highlight the brand effectively.

“People can look at this building and right away understand that it’s a cool Aroma Joe’s. The Bangor location is also a coffeehouse, and the interior is reflective of this vibe by using bright and welcoming colors and furnishings designed for people to enjoy the space,” said Jessica Belanger, Aroma Joe’s Manager of Design & Construction.

Belanger also points out that this style of building is more cost-effective since it simplifies the footprint and is easier and faster to construct.

Aroma Joe’s has become a major disruptor in the quick-service coffee space by delivering a uniquely personal approach. Unlike traditional drive-thru coffee chains, every order is taken face-to-face, ensuring customers feel valued and heard.

Aroma Joe’s menu features a wide variety of premium beverages, including fresh-brewed coffee, handcrafted espresso drinks, signature AJ’s Rush energy drinks – including the recently launched Zero Caffeine Rush and Rush Hydrate – and refreshing infused beverages. In addition to the signature drinks, food options include breakfast sandwiches, soft pretzels, cinnamon rolls, and donuts for both breakfast and afternoon snacks.

Aroma Joe’s is headquartered in Scarborough, Maine, and now has 125 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. They are currently planning development and opening new stores along the East Coast from Maine to Florida. The chain’s proprietary coffee blends are craft-roasted and Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means they are sustainably grown and ethically sourced. And their signature AJ’s RUSH® Energy drinks have resonated with a new generation seeking their daily energy in new and unique beverages.

Aroma Joe’s is actively expanding, and multi-unit franchise opportunities are available. Aroma Joe’s advantages include a low franchise fee compared to other coffee business opportunities, varying build-out options, community engagement, and an opportunity to positively impact people. Learn more about Aroma Joe’s franchising at https://franchising.aromajoes.com/.

For more information, please visit www.aromajoes.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/aromajoescoffee), Twitter (www.twitter.com/aromajoescoffee) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/aromajoescoffee).

About Aroma Joe’s®

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Scarborough, Maine with 125 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. Aroma Joe's was named a Top 10 drive-thru coffee spot in the US by USA Today. It’s a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature AJs RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served in a friendly and upbeat environment. Aroma Joe's is positively impacting people with passion, caring and a commitment to excellence throughout every shop and community. For more information and for franchising opportunities visit: aromajoes.com.

SOURCE Aroma Joe’s®

###

Media Contact:

Mary Zanor

(617) 356-4012

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.